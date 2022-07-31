2 killed in Davidson County wrong-way crash

Two people are dead following a crash early Saturday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, troopers came to US-52/Interstate 285 after getting reports of a head-on collision in the area, reported WGHP/FOX 8, the Journal's newsgathering partner.

Investigators say that a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway when the driver struck an Acura TL. Both vehicles caught on fire and both drivers died on the scene.

Troopers say they received several calls about a wrong-way driver from Forsyth County prior to the crash.

Black boxes for both vehicles were destroyed in the blaze, so the rates of speed may never be able to be determined.