breaking

2 monkeypox cases reported in Forsyth County.

Forsyth County has its first two confirmed cases of monkeypox, the county health department said Monday.

The department is not releasing any information about the victims, citing public-health privacy policies.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is not reporting cases by county, leaving it up to counties to report cases.

Forsyth public health officials are doing contact tracing to identity close contacts who may benefit from vaccination.

Guilford County has had least three confirmed cases and Davidson County at least one case. About half of the cases in North Carolina have been reported in Mecklenburg County.

As of Monday, there are 138 confirmed cases in North Carolina, which is up from 122 as of Wednesday.

About 70% of the 122 confirmed monkeypox virus cases as of Wednesday in North Carolina involve Black men, but only 24% of the vaccine has gone to Black recipients, the state Department of Health and Human Services said.

DHHS plans to publish monkeypox demographic data on a weekly basis.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are filled with fluid before scabbing over.

Doctors say monkeypox has thus far spread largely among gay and bisexual men, and transgender people.

