The COVID-19 death toll for Forsyth County has increased by two, while the state has surpassed 2,400 deaths, state health officials reported Wednesday. The two new deaths raise the Forsyth total to 62. There were four deaths reported Tuesday.
Forsyth also reported 19 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 5,620 as of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. In August, new daily cases reported in Forsyth have ranged from nine to 65 after being at 88 as recently as July 31.
Forsyth health officials said that, as of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, 4,902 residents are counted as recovered and there were 656 residents with active cases. It's the lowest active case count since 623 on May 30.
Statewide, DHHS reported that, as of noon Monday, there were 127,749 North Carolinians, or 87.8%, considered recovered from the virus. Statewide on Wednesday, DHHS reported 1,153 new cases and 35 additional deaths. Those totals came after DHHS reported 564 new cases and one additional death Sunday.
The overall statewide case total is 147,932, while the death toll is at 2,431.
Guilford County has recorded 6,069 cases since mid-March, including 34 new cases reported Wednesday. The number of deaths was unchanged at 160.
There have been at least 23,232 COVID-19 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 15.7% of statewide cases. There have been at least 388 reported deaths in the region, representing 15.9% of the statewide total.
N.C. updates
The daily statewide case count has exceeded 1,000 all but two days over the past 31 days. The highest-ever daily number of new cases statewide was 2,481, reported on July 18.
DHHS reported there were 26,323 tests conducted statewide Tuesday, up from 11,474 on Monday, which represented at least a one-month low.
During August, the daily testing range has been between 11,474 on Monday and 31,742 on Aug. 13.
DHHS said 1,001 North Carolinians are currently hospitalized with illnesses related to COVID-19, down 25 from Tuesday.
The 980 hospitalizations count on Sunday was the first time since July 7 that there have been fewer than 1,000 hospitalizations.
However, DHHS cautioned Monday that "hospitalization data from a large health system were not received by the deadline for today’s report, so hospitalization numbers will look artificially low for both the state and the Mountain Area Healthcare Preparedness Coalition region."
DHHS reported 91% of hospitals statewide reported COVID-19 data Wednesday.
COVID metrics
On Aug. 5, Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s Phase Two reopening restrictions a third time, until Sept. 11, to allow selective reopenings to begin, such as in K-12 public schools.
The Phase Two restrictions, which Cooper calls a “safer-at-home” approach, began May 22. Private bars, fitness centers, bowling alleys, gyms and other businesses remain closed under the restrictions.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Thursday that, overall, the five metrics have either stabilized or are on slight downward trends so far in August, although still at elevated levels.
She said testing turnaround times have improved to a two- to three-day window in more instances.
Statewide, the percentage of tests coming back positive has hovered between 7% and 10% since mid-May.
However, it was as low as 5% on Aug. 10 and was at 7% on Wednesday.
Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Johnston, asked Cohen during a joint legislative healthcare oversight committee meeting on Aug. 11 if reaching a 5% positive rate is the linchpin for moving the state into Phase Three of reopening.
Cohen called it good news that the state has lowered its positive testing rate but she cautioned that she wants to see at least a seven day average at 5% — and preferably a 14-day average — before considering it a leading indicator of less COVID-19 in North Carolina.
