2 more COVID-19 deaths, new school cluster reported in Forsyth. Hospitals: Emergency departments aren't testing options.

Forsyth County has reported with two additional COVID-19 related deaths amid another uptick in new cases.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Forsyth had 155 new cases between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
The total number of Forsyth cases since the onset of the pandemic is at 48,800, while the death toll is at 507.
Meanwhile, DHHS listed Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools with a new school cluster — Southeast Middle School with five students — in its latest weekly report.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period.
Walkertown Elementary remains listed with a cluster involving six students, while the cluster at Clemmons Middle involves five students
Meanwhile, DHHS removed R.J. Reynolds High from the active cluster list.
The biggest clusters among Triad K-12 schools are listed at Southeastern Stokes Middle, involving 17 students, and West Wilkes Middle, involving 13 students.
Altogether, DHHS lists 25 active K-12 clusters in the Triad or Northwest N.C.
There were 26 on Sept. 21 and 24 the week prior.
Those clusters combined affect 154 students and 15 staff members.
DHHS reports the Forsyth County Detention Center has six inmates infected with COVID-19.
The first Forsyth jail cluster was disclosed in December and peaked in January with 116 cases involving 97 inmates and 19 staffers. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported at the jail.
ICU bed capacity
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. have said they have bed capacity, either internally or with affiliated hospitals, to handle the current community surge in COVID-19 cases.
However, Novant’s Thomasville Medical Center recently has had to divert patients to other Novant facilities.
The health care systems are experiencing low levels of available beds in intensive care units, another ripple effect from the surge of delta variant infections since early July.
In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said between 92% and 96% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals or vaccinated individuals who have health conditions.
An interactive map by the New York Times, updated to reflect adult ICU bed occupancy and number of COVID-19 patients as of Sept. 23, showed the Triad’s three main hospitals with ICU occupancy rates far higher than the national average.
Those ICU beds are filled with patients with and without COVID-19-related illnesses.
Forsyth Medical Center had 134 patients with COVID-19 related illnesses. There were only six ICU beds available for a 94% ICU occupancy rate.
Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center had 80 COVID-19 patients. There were 10 ICU beds available for a 91% ICU occupancy rate. Atrium affiliate High Point Medical Center has 33 patients for a 99% ICU occupancy rate.
Baptist listed on its Facebook page that, systemwide as of Wednesday, it had 149 patients with COVID-19, 143 of whom are unvaccinated and six of whom vaccinated.
In the ICU, it listed 53 unvaccinated patients. No vaccinated patients were in the ICU.
There were 56 unvaccinated patients — and no vaccinated patients — being treated with ventilators.
At Cone Health, there were 125 COVID-19 patients. There were 17 ICU beds available for an 84% ICU occupancy rate.
The average N.C. ICU occupancy rate is 87%, while the national average ICU occupancy rate is 68%, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.
Testing pleas
The healthcare systems issued another plea Wednesday for their respective communities "to use emergency departments only for true life-threatening emergencies," and not as an option for COVID-19 testing.
Individuals are being "asked to consider virtual care, primary care and urgent care for non-critical care."
“If you experience chest pain, trouble moving an arm or a leg, trouble speaking, or have a traumatic injury, you should call 911 immediately or go to your nearest emergency department,” said Dr. Chad Miller, chairman of emergency medicine at Baptist.
“We know that seconds count and even the slightest delay in getting care for heart attacks, strokes and other true emergencies can lead to life-long disability or death.”
The systems cautioned that individuals with non-life threatening issues can expect to wait two to three times longer in the emergency department than they would have before the pandemic.
“Many people want COVID-19 testing so they can get on a plane, go to a concert or get their child back in school,” said Kenneth Rempher, Cone's chief nurse executive.
“However, it is far easier to be tested at a community testing site or even at your neighborhood drug store than spending hours waiting to be tested in the emergency room.”
COVID-19 testing options at each health care system:
* Baptist — www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Testing
* Cone Health — www.conehealth.com/covid-19-information/testing
Forsyth update
There have been 47 COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth so far in September — the most in any month since vaccines became readily available to the public in mid-April.
The largest monthly death counts for Forsyth were 67 in February and 59 in January.
Since Aug. 20, the county has reported 7,959 new cases and 56 deaths, nearly all among unvaccinated people.
The daily case count of 347 reported Sept. 17 was the third highest in Forsyth since the pandemic began. The highest-ever daily case count in Forsyth was 430 on Jan. 9.
“We’re beginning to see a decrease in both case numbers and hospitalizations across our communities,” Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday.
“There’s been a very slow, steady decline over the last four to six weeks in hospital admissions. Some of that is because we’ve had a little bit less activity with COVID in our communities.”
Priest said unvaccinated individuals represent 97% of ICU patients in the Novant system, as well as 98% of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health have said that unvaccinated individuals represent between 90% and 94% of its hospitalized patients.
Statewide
North Carolina reported 4,789 new cases statewide on Tuesday, compared with 3,469 on Tuesday, 2,665 on Monday and 5,354 on Sunday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.39 million COVID-19 cases and 16,444 deaths. There were 159 more deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday.
As of noon Wednesday, DHHS listed 3,010 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, down 63 from Tuesday’s report.
The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14, before widespread use of the vaccine.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region had a combined 705 COVID-19 patients, down 22 from Tuesday’s report.
North Carolina had 838 adults in the ICU with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
There were 42 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations as of noon Wednesday.
Statewide, 632 patients were on ventilators. The Sept. 12 count of 701 was more than at any other time during the pandemic.
Positive test rates, vaccinations
The latest statewide positive test rate was 9.7%, based on 27,151 tests conducted Monday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate is 9.9% over the past 14 days ending at noon Wednesday.
DHHS says 64% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents 5.15 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 416,326 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Wednesday, 220,844 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 58% of all residents. That includes 205,317 residents — or 54% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
Guilford County is 55% fully vaccinated, Durham County at 63%, Wake County at 64% and Mecklenburg County at 56%.
