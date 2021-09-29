2 more COVID-19 deaths, new school cluster reported in Forsyth. Hospitals: Emergency departments aren't testing options.

Those ICU beds are filled with patients with and without COVID-19-related illnesses.

Forsyth Medical Center had 134 patients with COVID-19 related illnesses. There were only six ICU beds available for a 94% ICU occupancy rate.

Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center had 80 COVID-19 patients. There were 10 ICU beds available for a 91% ICU occupancy rate. Atrium affiliate High Point Medical Center has 33 patients for a 99% ICU occupancy rate.

Baptist listed on its Facebook page that, systemwide as of Wednesday, it had 149 patients with COVID-19, 143 of whom are unvaccinated and six of whom vaccinated.

In the ICU, it listed 53 unvaccinated patients. No vaccinated patients were in the ICU.

There were 56 unvaccinated patients — and no vaccinated patients — being treated with ventilators.

At Cone Health, there were 125 COVID-19 patients. There were 17 ICU beds available for an 84% ICU occupancy rate.

The average N.C. ICU occupancy rate is 87%, while the national average ICU occupancy rate is 68%, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.

Testing pleas