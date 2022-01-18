2 residents dead, 2 in critical condition at Thomasville nursing home staffed by 3 to care for 98 patients. Center is under investigation.

Two residents of a short-staffed Thomasville long-term care facility were found dead Sunday night during a welfare check conducted by Thomasville police and other local first responders and medical personnel.
According to a police report released Tuesday, the families of the unidentified deceased residents of Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center had been notified of their deaths by staff before the police investigation began.
Their bodies were sent to the autopsy center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Another two patients were found to be in critical condition. One was taken to High Point Medical Center, while the other was transported to Thomasville Medical Center.
Officials with Principle LTC, the Kinston-based operator of Pine Ridge, could not be immediately reached for comment on the deaths and police investigation.
The report said the welfare check was requested by residents, who claimed staff members had not been seen by some residents and could not be reached by phone.
Police arrived at the facility at 706 Pineywood Road at 7:56 p.m. Sunday.
According to the report, responding officers determined there was inadequate staffing to accommodate the 98 patients of the facility. There was one licensed practical nurse and two certified nursing assistants available at the time of the investigation.
Officers contacted Thomasville Fire Department and Davidson County Emergency Medical Services for assistance in conducting a door-to-door assessment of every resident that lasted until 7:30 a.m. Monday.
“Obviously, the weather and road conditions contributed to the inadequate staffing issues with this facility,” Capt. Brad Saintsing said in the report.
“First and foremost, we want to ensure each and every resident of the facility is getting the quality of care they deserve. With these types of facilities, there is a protocol, and we want to ensure it was followed as it relates to the weather and/or emergency situations.”
The investigation has been expanded to include the State Bureau of Investigation, Davidson County District Attorney’s Office, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and Davidson County Social Services.
DHHS is currently at the facility overseeing operations.
According to the Principle website, it operates 56 centers involving about 7,200 beds overall in North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky, offering services ranging from short-term transitional care to Alzheimer’s and dementia care.
The latest DHHS COVID-19 dashboard for long-term care facilities had Pine Ridge with a cluster of eight staff members and two residents. There have been no reported deaths as of Jan. 11.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period. The state does not report when the cases were diagnosed.
A facility must be at least 28 days removed from its last new case to be taken off the list of clusters.
