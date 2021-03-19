2 teens missing from Winston-Salem have been found, police say

Winston-Salem police located two missing teenagers Friday, authorities said.
Justyna Breasi-Chantel Alston and Amari Ny’Shae Commodore, both 16, have been found, police said.
Alston and Commodore were reported missing Thursday.
336-727-7299
Winston-Salem police located two missing teenagers Friday, authorities said.
Justyna Breasi-Chantel Alston and Amari Ny’Shae Commodore, both 16, have been found, police said.
Alston and Commodore were reported missing Thursday.
336-727-7299
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.