2 teens missing from Winston-Salem have been found, police say
Winston-Salem police located two missing teenagers Friday, authorities said.

Justyna Breasi-Chantel Alston and Amari Ny’Shae Commodore, both 16, have been found, police said.

Alston and Commodore were reported missing Thursday.

