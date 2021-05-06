2-year-old pulled from storm drain near Washington Park in Winston-Salem

A 2-year-old boy was rescued from a storm drain near Washington Park in Winston-Salem on Thursday.
The child’s mother, Zenovia Chambers, said her son, King Chambers, seemed to be OK but was going to the hospital as a precaution.
Support Local Journalism
King fell into the drain, which appeared to be at least 6 feet deep, around noon. His rescuers lifted a concrete lid from the drain to pull him out, and he was examined in an ambulance that responded.
Afterward, officials examined the drain to determine whether it is up to code or if changes are needed.
The drain is on Park Boulevard near the intersection with Vintage Avenue just outside an entrance to Washington Park.
336-727-7369
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Wes Young
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.