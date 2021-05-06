 Skip to main content
2-year-old pulled from storm drain near Washington Park in Winston-Salem
Park Boulevard storm drain

Officials examine a storm drain on Park Boulevard near Washington Park after a 2-year-old fell into the drain Thursday.

A 2-year-old boy was rescued from a storm drain near Washington Park in Winston-Salem on Thursday.

The child’s mother, Zenovia Chambers, said her son, King Chambers, seemed to be OK but was going to the hospital as a precaution.

King fell into the drain, which appeared to be at least 6 feet deep, around noon. His rescuers lifted a concrete lid from the drain to pull him out, and he was examined in an ambulance that responded.

Afterward, officials examined the drain to determine whether it is up to code or if changes are needed.

The drain is on Park Boulevard near the intersection with Vintage Avenue just outside an entrance to Washington Park.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

