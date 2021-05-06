2-year-old pulled from storm drain near Washington Park in Winston-Salem

A 2-year-old boy was rescued from a storm drain near Washington Park in Winston-Salem on Thursday.

The child’s mother, Zenovia Chambers, said her son, King Chambers, seemed to be OK but was going to the hospital as a precaution.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

King fell into the drain, which appeared to be at least 6 feet deep, around noon. His rescuers lifted a concrete lid from the drain to pull him out, and he was examined in an ambulance that responded.

Afterward, officials examined the drain to determine whether it is up to code or if changes are needed.

The drain is on Park Boulevard near the intersection with Vintage Avenue just outside an entrance to Washington Park.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.