 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
20 people displaced after apartment fire
0 Comments

20 people displaced after apartment fire

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WINSTON-SALEM (WGHP) — An apartment fire in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon left multiple people looking for a place to stay tonight.

Winston-Salem Fire Department Capt. Patrick Gibbs said the fire left five units at the Gardens at Country Club Apartments unlivable.

Twenty people were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department is still working to determine the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping find places for the families affected to stay.

More from our news partner WGHP/FOX8

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News