20-year-old man dies from gunshot wound, the seventh homicide of the year in Winston-Salem

A 20-year-old man died early Thursday morning after being shot while standing in front of his house on Stockton Street, Winston-Salem police said.

At 11:37 p.m., patrol officers responded to a 911 call reporting gunfire in the 2600 block of Stockton Street. Officers found evidence that a shooting had taken place in front of a house at 2605 Stockton but no victim.

Witnesses told them that family members had taken a man, later identified as 20-year-old Namir Miguel Seabrook, to the emergency room as he’d been shot. Seabrook, Winston-Salem police said in a news release, died from his wound shortly after arriving.

Investigators determined that Namir had in fact been shot while in front of his house.

His death is the seventh homicide in 2023. At the same point last year, there had been two.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.