Authorities say a 20-year-old is missing from Winston-Salem. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Chelsea Marie Lang, who is believed to have a cognitive impairment.

Lang is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has blond, medium length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at 259 Stewart Road in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information about Lang’s whereabouts contact Cpl. T.T. McFadden at 336-773-7700.

No photo of Lang was available from police or the Center for Missing Persons.

