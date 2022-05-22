20-year-old Winston-Salem man shot, killed outside his house

Winston-Salem police found a 20-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon.

After responding to a reported shooting in the 2700 block of Ansonia Street in Winston-Salem at 1:37 p.m., police officers found Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers began lifesaving measures, including CPR, until EMS personnel arrived and pronounced Hernandez-Mariche dead, police said.

Police said that it appears that Hernandez-Mariche was in the yard behind his house when he was approached by at least two suspects, one of whom shot him before they fled the area.

Criminal Investigations Division personnel responded and assumed the investigation.

Police said this incident does not appear to be random and that Hernandez-Mariche was targeted by the suspects.

This is the 18th homicide in Winston-Salem in 2022 compared to 15 at this time in 2021.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

You can also view "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County" on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be found online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100.

Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.

