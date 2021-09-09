20 years later, Pentagon worker remembers the shock, grief of Sept. 11 attacks

Linc Krause was in an office at the Pentagon watching news coverage of the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center when the third hijacked plane, American Flight 77, slammed into his building at 9:37 a.m.
"The building just absolutely shook," he said. "It wasn't so much of an explosion as it was a prolonged, very loud rumble, like a freight train roaring over your head. The Pentagon is a huge building, 25,000 people work there, it is five stories of solid concrete. And it moved the Pentagon, it shook the whole building."
Krause knew from the moment the second plane hit the World Trade Center that it was terrorism, and his background in intelligence told him something else that most Americans didn't know yet: that it was likely the work of Osama bin Laden.
At first, Krause thought that some location in nearby Washington had been hit, and that workers at the Pentagon were only feeling the concussion from the blast.
Then "all hell broke loose," said Krause, who now lives in Lewisville.
"The sirens were going off, the alarms, whatever, the evacuation order was given," Krause said. "This all is a matter of seconds. We didn't know what it was. We didn't know what had happened. We knew we had to get the hell out of there."
Krause tried to call his wife before leaving but couldn't reach her. He was able to leave a message saying the building had been hit and he was OK.
When Krause got outside, he couldn't see the damage because his office and exit were on one of the sides adjacent to the one the plane hit.
But he could see smoke and smell jet fuel, he said.
"By the time I got to the door, there was smoke everywhere," he said. "We were all focused on getting back into the building ... There was a sense of mission, that hey, we need to get back to our offices because we are at war now because we've got to do something."
Krause and his co-workers saw scores of firefighters and other emergency responders coming in to find and treat the wounded. And dozens of FBI agents flooded the area gathering evidence.
Krause and his co-workers didn't have long to think about whether they should go back in: While they were standing outside, they got another alarm:
"The Pentagon security force officers started screaming that there's another plane inbound, you've got to evacuate the parking lot," he said.
That was United Flight 93, the last of the hijacked planes, which went down in Pennsylvania after the passengers tried to wrest control of the aircraft from the terrorists. The Newark-to-San Francisco flight had turned east, then south, heading toward Washington.
From the edge of the Pentagon parking lots, Krause started walking to another Defense Department office in Crystal City, about a mile away. When he got there, it had been closed. A colleague gave him a ride home, taking more than two and a half hours through gridlocked traffic to cover the distance of what ordinarily would have been a 20- or 25-minute drive.
Krause had found another chance to call his wife while walking, but it was nonetheless an emotional moment when he and his wife finally met at home.
Krause's son, who was 8, came home from school but hadn't heard what had happened. The school he attended had many children of Defense Department parents, and school officials had kept the news from the children so they could get the news from their parents.
Krause is a 1981 graduate of Wake Forest University. Following graduation, he spent nine years in the U.S. Army working in intelligence, a job that took him to work in the Pentagon. In 1990 he became a civilian Defense Department employee, continuing to work in the Pentagon and specializing in Latin America.
Defense Department employees are a dedicated bunch: Told by then-secretary Donald Rumsfeld to report to work the next day, the Pentagon employees dutifully arrived for work.
Krause's office was among one of the very closest ones to the boundary between parts of the Pentagon that were usable and areas that received extensive water damage; further in, fire damage and destruction.
"That day, the place was filled with smoke, absolutely filled with smoke," he recalled. "They said, well, you need to protect yourself. You need to go outside for a smoke break every 20 minutes. You would go outside and there was more smoke out there than there was inside. We got in there, and right over the roof, right over the entrance, there were firefighters on the roof pulling off roof pieces to get to the fire, right over my office. My thought was, should I be here? Is this safe? But people who worked at the Pentagon, if you are told to show up, you show up. But it was brutal."
Needing to get a bigger supply of secure phones, Krause was among volunteers who went over into the damaged part of the building to bring out the needed phones.
"There was a lot of smoke, all the ceiling tiles had fallen down, all the fixtures — it was like the aftermath of an earthquake," he said.
As he learned the extent of the damage, Krause also began learning who he had lost: co-workers in an office that was "completely obliterated."
"That is when it hit me," he said. "I definitely knew people there. I had worked with them in different places and different times. It got very personal. People I knew got killed."
"One lady in particular ... had twins and they were at the Pentagon day care center, and I had worked with her husband and her," he recalled. "We heard she was missing and feared the worst. Her husband had made it all the way from Crystal City, running to the day care center and picked up the kids, and she wasn't there. She never appeared. And it turned out, sure enough, that she had died. A very nice lady, very very professional."
According to official records, 125 people who were at the Pentagon died the day of the attacks, including 70 civilian employees and 55 members of the military. All 64 people on American Flight 77 died.
The identities of those who had died unrolled gradually over the days, causing fresh waves of grief. Some were people whose names he had not known, but who he had seen around the building.
"As the days went by, the Washington Post would run a page of pictures of people who died. And it took them about three or four days before they were able to run all the pictures. And every time I would look, it was oh my God, that person, that person, that person."
"There was this one guy who used to walk around at lunch time," Krause said. "He would put on sneakers and he'd walk around — you could do a tremendous amount of walking at the Pentagon — and he used to hand out candy — to the women, mind you, never the guys. He was a Santa Claus-looking guy. The beard wasn't quite that long. He was white-haired, an older gentleman, and he was trying to spread joy, and he would do that every lunch hour. You would see him frequently. And he died."
Krause has been in situations in the Army where he could have been struck by gunfire, but accepted the risk as part of why he was there. He didn't take the gunfire personally, since he knew he was a legitimate target.
But 9/11 was different, he said.
"This was personal, this was personal," he said. "The people that died, they were innocent. This was terrorism. This was uncalled for. This is not what people who worked at the Pentagon signed up for."
