20 years later, Pentagon worker remembers the shock, grief of Sept. 11 attacks

Krause had found another chance to call his wife while walking, but it was nonetheless an emotional moment when he and his wife finally met at home.

Krause's son, who was 8, came home from school but hadn't heard what had happened. The school he attended had many children of Defense Department parents, and school officials had kept the news from the children so they could get the news from their parents.

Krause is a 1981 graduate of Wake Forest University. Following graduation, he spent nine years in the U.S. Army working in intelligence, a job that took him to work in the Pentagon. In 1990 he became a civilian Defense Department employee, continuing to work in the Pentagon and specializing in Latin America.

Defense Department employees are a dedicated bunch: Told by then-secretary Donald Rumsfeld to report to work the next day, the Pentagon employees dutifully arrived for work.

Krause's office was among one of the very closest ones to the boundary between parts of the Pentagon that were usable and areas that received extensive water damage; further in, fire damage and destruction.