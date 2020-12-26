2020 was a year like no other. See what impact it made on these local people.

To butcher a Charles Dickens' quote: It was the worst of times, it was the worst of times. From a contentious presidential election that divided the country to the killing of George Floyd that fueled waves of social unrest to the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted nearly every facet of life and left more than 320,000 Americans dead, 2020 has been among the most challenging years in the nation's history. We asked a range of local people to reflect on the year, how it impacted them, how they are coping. Not surprisingly, COVID-19 defined the year for most of them.