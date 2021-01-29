2021 RiverRun International Film Festival to present online and drive through screenings in May

“We were disappointed to have to cancel the 2020 festival, which would have taken place near the onset of the pandemic early last April,” RiverRun Executive Director Rob Davis said in a press release. “We had several highly successful online and drive-in screenings during the summer and fall. Based on those successes, we are confident that we will be able to offer the film festival in May using online and drive-in screenings only.”
RiverRun is evaluating more than 1,400 films that were submitted for consideration. The 2021 festival lineup will be announced April 7. Tickets will be available to members April 8 and will go on sale to the public April 12 at riverrunfilm.com.
Davis said films under consideration for the festival “will appeal to a broad range of people and will reflect the artistry of many rising filmmakers.”
“Regardless of how we offer the screenings, I promise that we will a robust festival for the entire community to enjoy,” he said.