2022 SAG and NAACP Image Awards: UNCSA alumni ties
Craig Zobel, an alum of the UNC School of the Arts School of Filmmaking, contributed to the movie "Mare of Easttown” that garnered a top win in the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The SAG Awards ceremony was telecast Sunday on TNT and TBS.

Zobel (Bachelor of Fine Arts Film ’99) was the director on "Mare of Easttown" for which Kate Winslet won Best Actress in a TV movie or limited series.

And other UNCSA alumni have connections to the 53rd NAACP Image Awards that aired Saturday on BET.

Alex Moratto (School of Filmmaking, '10) was writer, director and producer for "7 Prisoners" that won Best International Motion Picture. Former School of Filmmaking faculty member Ramin Bahrani is also a producer on the film.

Jonathan Majors (School of Drama '12) starred in "The Harder They Fall," which won Outstanding Motion Picture. "The Harder They Fall" also won for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture.

Mary-Louise Parker (School of Drama '86) played Colin Kaepernick's mom in "Colin in Black and White," which won Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special.

Jada Pinkett Smith (attended UNCSA in School of Drama) won Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information series for "Red Table Talk," (along with Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith). "Red Table Talk" also won for Outstanding Talk Series.

Craig Zobel, an alum of University of North Carolina School of the Arts

Jonathan Majors

Alex Moratto

UNCSA Faces

Jada Pinkett Smith

