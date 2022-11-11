2022 Sundance Institute Indigenous Short Film Tour Comes to Aperture Cinema in Winston-Salem

Aperture Cinema at 311 West 4th St. in downtown Winston-Salem will screen the 2022 Sundance Institute Indigenous Short Film Tour at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 91-minute program features six short films chosen from this year’s festival from alumni of Sundance Institute’s Indigenous Program. The Indigenous Short Film Tour spotlights important works by Native filmmakers across fiction and documentary.

This year's program is a celebration of Native perseverance and an exciting look at a variety of inventive storytelling from indigenous artists with Sundance ties.

The short films in the program are "The Headhunter’s Daughter,” a narrative; “Kicking the Clouds,” a documentary; “Long Line of Ladies,” a documentary; “Maidenhood,” a narrative; “The Original Shareholder Experience”; and “ᎤᏕᏲᏅ” (Udeyonv) or “What They’ve Been Taught,” a documentary.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit aperturecinema.com.