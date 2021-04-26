203 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Forsyth County

Forsyth County reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, continuing what experts call a concerning trend, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.

Forsyth also reported an additional death, increasing the total for the pandemic to 371.

The new cases and additional death were recorded by DHHS between noon Friday and noon Monday.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.

There were 61 new cases reported for Sunday. DHHS no longer provides county-level daily dashboard updates over the weekend.

The Forsyth case count for the pandemic is 35,022.

The average daily case count of 68 over the past two weeks is up from 45 in the previous two-week period, according to Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.

That includes Forsyth being reported with 102 new cases on Thursday — the highest daily case count since 143 on Feb. 25.

“Over the last two weeks, our highest number of cases is in that 15- to- 24-age range, followed by 25- to 34-year-olds,” Swift said Thursday.