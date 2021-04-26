203 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Forsyth County

Forsyth County reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, continuing what experts call a concerning trend, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.
Forsyth also reported an additional death, increasing the total for the pandemic to 371.
The new cases and additional death were recorded by DHHS between noon Friday and noon Monday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
There were 61 new cases reported for Sunday. DHHS no longer provides county-level daily dashboard updates over the weekend.
The Forsyth case count for the pandemic is 35,022.
The average daily case count of 68 over the past two weeks is up from 45 in the previous two-week period, according to Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.
That includes Forsyth being reported with 102 new cases on Thursday — the highest daily case count since 143 on Feb. 25.
“Over the last two weeks, our highest number of cases is in that 15- to- 24-age range, followed by 25- to 34-year-olds,” Swift said Thursday.
Swift said that just 20% of those ages 18 to 24 in Forsyth are considered as fully vaccinated, along with 27% in the 25 to 49 age range.
By comparison, because of the early vaccine focus on elderly North Carolinians, 71% of those ages 75 and older have been fully vaccinated, along with 68% of those ages 65 to 74.
Statewide
Meanwhile, 5,691 new cases and 37 additional deaths were reported statewide from noon Friday to noon Monday.
The daily case counts were 2.578 on Friday, 1,779 on Saturday and 1,334 on Sunday.
The statewide case count is 963,723 and the death total is 12,560.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations have dropped in the past week, but remain at a recent elevated level of 1,067.
There was a six-week high of 1,170 in the April 20 report.
Hospitalizations have been as low at 859 on March 27, while the daily peak was 3,990 on Jan. 14.
The 17-county Triad region reported 202 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday, down 17 from Friday.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 6.5% based on 31,552 tests performed Saturday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9 and had a recent high of 8.5% on April 11.
In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 5.7% of about 700 tests performed Saturday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccinations
Forsyth vaccine providers — including Wake Forest Baptist Health, Novant Health and the Forsyth County Department of Public Health — have given 124,496 individuals at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to DHHS.
DHHS reports that 32.6% of Forsyth residents, or 126,635 out of an estimated 388,453, have received at least one dose, and 103,964, or 27.2%, are considered fully vaccinated.
Blurring the reporting lines is that an estimated 25% of people who have received a vaccine dose in Forsyth are not county residents, as well as the Forsyth residents who got their first or both doses outside the county.
The three providers are offering walk-in vaccination slots.
Novant is offering walk-in vaccinations at its Hanes Mall site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. The number of walk-in slots is subject to available supply each day. People with appointments can opt for a walk-in appointment or reschedule for an earlier slot at www.GetVaccinated.org.
Swift said first vaccine doses are being offered during mass-vaccination clinics at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building. Clinic hours currently are 1 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays.
“We stop (walk-in shots) one hour before the close of our clinics each day,” Swift said.
Local and state health officials have said for months that the main challenge would be getting enough individuals to be vaccinated to achieve the 65-75% required to approach herd immunity.
That task has been daunting, whether because individuals are leery of vaccines in general, whether they question the efficacy and safety of the vaccines, or whether they want to wait weeks, if not months, to see if there is any negative reaction in the first groups of vaccinated people.
DHHS reported that 48.2% of North Carolinians ages 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, while 38.1% in that age group are fully vaccinated.
There have been 6.88 million doses administered in North Carolina: 3.74 million first doses of Pfizer and Moderna; 2.88 million second doses of Pfizer and Moderna; and 253,466 single doses of Johnson & Johnson.
