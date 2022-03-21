 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
22-year-old dies in Randolph County crash

A Randolph County man was killed when his Ford Fusion veered into oncoming traffic and hit a box truck early Monday morning, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

Jakob Jordan Stanley 22, was driving north on Unity Street in Randolph County when he crossed the center line and hit the truck head-on, troopers said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the box truck, Wayne E. Garrett, 50, of Dillwyn, Virginia, was not injured, according to authorities.

Investigators say they are still trying to determine why Stanley's car crossed the center line.

