22-year-old from Walnut Cove dies in Thomasville wreck

A 22-year-old from Walnut Cove died in a single-vehicle wreck in Thomasville, police said.

On Thursday at 3:11 p.m., Thomasville Police responded to the 404 block area of Fisher Ferry Street near Pine Street to a car crash. Officers located a 2007 Pontiac Torrent that had struck a roadside utility pole.

The driver, 22-year-old Shawnesty Roshell Powers of Walnut Cove, was killed in the crash, police said. A front seat passenger, 21-year-old Jeremy Jordan Emery of Lexington, wasn't injured.

A preliminary investigation concluded the Pontiac Torrent had been traveling north on Fisher Ferry Street, left the roadway to the right and struck a roadside utility pole. The impact caused the vehicle to roll over onto its top and come to rest on Fisher Ferry Street.

Further investigation indicated that seatbelts were used by Emery. Powers wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police said.

No further information was immediately available. The crash remains under investigation.