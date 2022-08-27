22-year-old man shot during a robbery in Winston-Salem

A 22-year-old man was shot in the shoulder during a robbery Friday evening, Winston-Salem Police said.

Police found the injured man, William Christian Carson, in a vehicle after officers responded about 9:41 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2300 block of North Glenn Avenue. Carson was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation showed that Carson and a friend had gone to Glenn Avenue to sell an item to two unknown males. During the sale, one of the males brandished a firearm, forcibly took money from Carson and then shot him in the shoulder as Carson was running away.

The suspects then fled the area on foot. One of them was wearing a red/orange hoodie and a hat, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing and appears to have been an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100