227 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Forsyth County.

Forsyth County had another uptick in new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, reporting 227 new cases over the weekend and one death, state officials said Monday.

Forsyth has had 51,962 cases of the virus and 564 related deaths since daily counts began in mid-March 2020.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period during mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new reported cases during that period.

By contrast, as of noon Monday, Forsyth averaged 65 new cases per day over the most recent two-week period.

There have been 52 COVID-19 related deaths in October.

September’s 53 COVID-19 deaths made it the third-deadliest month of the pandemic for Forsyth, trailing 67 deaths in February and 59 in January, before the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available.

Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.