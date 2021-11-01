227 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Forsyth County.

Forsyth County had another uptick in new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, reporting 227 new cases over the weekend and one death, state officials said Monday.
Forsyth has had 51,962 cases of the virus and 564 related deaths since daily counts began in mid-March 2020.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period during mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new reported cases during that period.
By contrast, as of noon Monday, Forsyth averaged 65 new cases per day over the most recent two-week period.
There have been 52 COVID-19 related deaths in October.
September’s 53 COVID-19 deaths made it the third-deadliest month of the pandemic for Forsyth, trailing 67 deaths in February and 59 in January, before the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths involving vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
About 34% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 195, have occurred since April 15. There have been 102 deaths since Sept. 1.
Statewide numbers
DHHS reported 1,096 new cases for Sunday statewide, along with 1,682 on Saturday, 2,172 on Friday and 2,366 on Thursday.
The Sunday case count is the lowest daily statewide count since 871 on July 19.
There were 54 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Friday and noon Monday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.48 million COVID-19 cases and 18,104 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,211 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Monday. It is the lowest statewide count since 1,167 on July 29.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 284 COVID-19 patients, down 26 from Friday’s report.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Oct. 26 that there are two primary reasons for the overall decline in COVID-19 related hospitalizations — the increasing rate of vaccinations and communities that have had enough cases to develop a level of natural herd immunity.
The latest statewide positive test rate is 5% based on 36,124 tests conducted Saturday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 5.4% over the past 14 days.
State officials have said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
DHHS said 67% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or about 5.39 million with the two-dose regimen and 434,824 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When counting 12- to 17-year-olds, 65% of the population are now considered as fully vaccinated.
As of noon Monday, 214,765 Forsyth residents — or 56% of all residents — are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford is 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 65%, Wake 66% and Mecklenburg 57%.
Among adults, 68% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 67%, Durham 76%, Wake 80% and Mecklenburg 69%.