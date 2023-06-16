In a major initiative, the Food and Drug Administration is pushing for cigarettes to contain a much lower level of nicotine than what's found on store shelves.

“Nicotine is powerfully addictive,” FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a June 2022 statement. “Making cigarettes and other combusted tobacco products minimally addictive or non-addictive would help save lives.”

Enter cigarettes from New York-based 22nd Century Group, which are made with 95% less nicotine than competitors and whose plant is in Mocksville.

However, since the FDA disclosed the initiative, it has struggled to move forward with implementing the standard.

Some anti-smoking advocates have questioned whether cigarettes with a low nicotine level will only compel smokers to consume more. Others ponder whether it lead smokers to pursue black-market traditional cigarettes that contain the current levels of nicotine.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine recently released a hypothetical study addressing those potential consumer reactions. Their conclusion: price levels of electronic cigarettes could be the deciding on factor on whether smokers turned to illicit traditional cigarette purchases in a reduced-nicotine regulatory environment.

"This future potential (very low nicotine) regulation may pose a significant public health benefit," the researchers said. "However, black markets may arise to meet demand for normal-nicotine content cigarettes among smokers unwilling to transition to or use an alternative product."

The FDA proposal on lowering the nicotine level is controversial in part because the burning of tobacco leaves is the cause of most carcinogens associated with traditional cigarettes.

Nicotine, while addictive and potentially harmful to the brain, heart and lungs, is not considered as a carcinogen.

The federal Tobacco Control Act grants the FDA with the authority to establish a reduced-nicotine content standard in cigarettes.

In December, the FDA approved the designation of 22nd Century's VLN King and VLN Menthol King brands as modified-risk options to traditional cigarettes. As part of 22nd Century gaining FDA approval for its modified-risk tobacco application, its packaging and advertising must include “Helps You Smoke Less.”

22nd Century said the FDA proposal represents “the most powerful tool in the fight to reduce smoking and its grave health effects on citizens,” according to John Miller, the company’s recently named president of tobacco programs.

“VLN from 22nd Century offers a new approach in this fight — a tobacco cigarette that actually helps adult smokers reduce their nicotine consumption and smoke less. We are hopeful that many will also go on to quit their habit of smoking highly addictive cigarettes entirely.”

The FDA proposal is expected to draw legal challenges from tobacco manufacturers that could take several years to address.

“We think it will take a decade or longer for the FDA to introduce nicotine caps,” Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said in an investor note. “The FDA will need to take into consideration inputs from scientific, legal, law enforcement, public health, industry and budgetary stakeholders, and respond to all the comments in an iterative process before it can publish a final rule.”

Meanwhile, a proposed Republican-sponsored U.S. House appropriations bill could serve as a major roadblock. It would prohibit the U.S. health secretary from finalizing, issuing or implementing any rule, regulation, notice or order setting any standard that mandates a maximum nicotine level for cigarettes.

22nd Century said in early June it signed a three-state distribution agreement with the No. 1 convenience store chain for its very low-nicotine cigarettes. Although 22nd Century did not name the retailer, 7-Eleven is by far the largest convenience store chain in the U.S. with at least 9,437 locations nationwide.

The distribution agreement is for more than 1,450 corporate locations in California, Florida and Texas. An additional 3,100 franchise-owned stores in those markets have been “incentivized to add VLN products with full support from corporate and the national franchise owners' organization."

22nd Century already has a limited distribution agreement with Circle K, which is the No. 2 convenience store chain in the U.S. with at least 6,621 locations.

The manufacturer’s goal is to enter 18 states altogether in 2023, primarily through the Circle K chain. It has not confirmed plans for North Carolina.

If cigarettes with extremely low nicotine prove attractive to consumers, the result could be 22nd Century having a sharp increase in revenue and a potential buyout by a global tobacco manufacturer.

However, investors continue to take a cautious approach to 22nd Century even though it is the only tobacco manufacturer offering that product.

The Johns Hopkins' findings drew mixed reactions from anti-smoking advocates.

Some questioned the relevancy of the study, in part because of its hypothetical nature rather than surveying smokers who have consumed 22nd Century's VLN products.

“There is a grave danger that this will reinforce inaccurate beliefs that it is the nicotine, rather than the inhalation of smoke, that is the cause of the harm from cigarette smoking,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies. "Clearly, viable alternatives are critically important in replacing cigarette smoking, and regardless of whether cigarettes are subjected to an effective prohibition by the removal of nicotine."

Sweanor said that rather than the FDA pursue changing the nicotine level, the agency should attempt to raise public awareness of the risks from non-combustible tobacco products.

Those efforts should be combined with state and federal initiatives that tax non-combustible tobacco products at much lower rates than traditional cigarettes, thus creating a significant price differential.

"There is now a large and growing range of low-risk alternatives to cigarettes," Sweanor said. "If such measures were introduced now, cigarettes could be largely abandoned before a low nicotine standard could even get through legislative and legal challenges."