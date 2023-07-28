The window of financial and manufacturing opportunities for 22nd Century Group and its very-low nicotine traditional cigarettes may be closing before it was ever allowed to be fully open.

That's the perspective from several tobacco industry analysts after 22nd Century announced last week the appointment of John Miller as interim chief executive — its fifth full-time or interim chief executive since July 2019.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has between 45 and 51 employees.

22nd Century also disclosed last week an undefined cost-reduction initiative expected to cut expenses by $15 million annually — equivalent to about 26% of its $58.3 million in fiscal 2022 operating expenses. The goal is "to simplify operations as it continues to tighten its focus on key end markets and operating strategies.”

That's on top of 22nd Century recently completing a 1-to-15 reverse stock to lift its share price from 30 cents to $4.50. That risky decision was done to regain Nasdaq compliance of a $1 share price listing minimum.

Then there's been at least three private investor stock offerings with increasingly diminishing gross and net proceeds: $40 million in June 2021; $35 million in July 2022; and $11.7 million on July 24.

That's all in contrast to April 2021. 22nd Century was at "peak hype" level given an expected Food and Drug Administration rule mandating reduced nicotine cigarettes sometime in 2022, said Clive Bates of Counterfactual, a London-based public health and sustainability consultancy.

The FDA and other federal health agencies, until recently, has been a primary revenue source for 22nd Century in buying VLN cigarettes in bulk as part of experimental initiatives. 22nd Century also has produced private-label traditional cigarettes with typical nicotine levels.

With the FDA plans as a selling point to investors, 22nd Century's stock price rose to an all-time high of $91.05 a share on April 30, 2021.

Yet, the FDA probably won't issue a reduced-nicotine rule until December, if not 2024.

Bates said the share price in April 2021 was "more of an indicator of market sentiment regarding the plausibility of the hype about VLN rule-making than about (22nd Century's) profitability or fundamentals. The stock has fallen by over 95% since, with growing skepticism that this long-promised rule will be delivered any time soon, if ever."

Selling point

22nd Century's very-low nicotine products are touted as containing 95% less nicotine than a traditional cigarette, thus a viable option for smokers look to cut back, if not halt, their consumption.

The FDA proposal on nicotine level is controversial in part because the burning of tobacco leaves is the cause of most carcinogens associated with traditional cigarettes. Nicotine, while addictive and potentially harmful to the brain, heart and lungs, is not considered as a carcinogen.

Anti-smoking advocates say that if the FDA is successful in mandating very-low nicotine cigarettes, some smokers may go to a black market to buy those made outside the U.S. with current nicotine levels. Smokers could decide to consume more very-low-nicotine cigarettes in order to gain the same nicotine levels as they are accustomed to now.

"The problem for 22nd Century is that few people will choose to buy its flagship VLN cigarette product more than once," Bates said. "I think we all understand that nicotine has always been the point of smoking.

"So, what does a product with negligible nicotine, but all the toxicity of a conventional cigarette, offer the consumer?"

Ebbs and flows

22nd Century is struggling to resonate with tobacco consumers even though it has made significant strides in regulatory approvals and distribution initiatives.

In December 2022, the FDA approved the designation of the “VLN King” and “VLN Menthol King” brands as modified-risk options to traditional cigarettes.

22nd Century is allowed to market the two products as having the capability to “help reduce exposure to and consumption of nicotine for smokers who use them” — products the company touts “that smokes, tastes and smells like a conventional cigarette.”

“Nicotine is powerfully addictive,” FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a June 2022 statement. “Making cigarettes and other combusted tobacco products minimally addictive or non-addictive would help save lives.”

Bates said that "I personally doubt it will ever be done. By the time the conditions are right to do it, there will be little point if pre-requisite flanking measures — easy switching to low-risk alternatives — are in place."

Bates cited that another justification for mandating very-low nicotine cigarettes has been to "stop kids becoming addicted to cigarettes. But adolescent smoking is already at a very low level."

Some tobacco analysts are comparing 22nd Century with Targacept, a Winston-Salem biopharmaceutical company that ran out of funds in 2015 before it could fully develop and commercialize its once-promising nicotine research into drug compounds.

Some of those compounds reached the clinical trial stage pursuing viable treatments for depression, Alzheimer’s disease and schizophrenia.

"Targacept is such a great example" to compare with 22nd Century, said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies. "I have long thought the demise of Targacept was a tragedy. It was onto ideas and potentially hugely important and lucrative products. It could have changed the global landscape on nicotine."

In regard to 22nd Century, Sweanor said it is "suffering from a misunderstanding of the market. Science has shown for decades that people smoke to get nicotine, but die from the smoke.”

Expanding too quickly?

In May, 22nd Century provided its first annual fiscal revenue projections as a publicly-traded company at a range of $105 million to $110 million for 2023.

That would represent a 69% to 77% increase from $62.1 million in fiscal 2022.

“We believe 22nd Century is poised for phenomenal growth this year in both our tobacco and hemp/cannabis businesses,” said James Mish, who is stepping down as chief executive on Monday.

To put that revenue range into perspective, however, the U.S. traditional cigarette marketplace has about $60 billion in annual sales, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis.

In early June, 22nd Century said it signed a distribution agreement with the No. 1 convenience store chain in California, Florida and Texas. Although 22nd Century has not named the retailer, 7-Eleven is by far the largest convenience store chain in the U.S. with at least 9,437 locations nationwide.

22nd Century already has a limited distribution agreement with Circle K, which is No. 2 in the U.S. with at least 6,621 locations.

Yet, Bates said 22nd Century "has not been very open about its actual sales in the various markets it has entered, preferring to stress how many retail outlets it has access to or the size of the markets it is entering.

"But all the indications suggest its VLN product is failing to gain a foothold, and that 22nd Century is bleeding out with sustained operating losses."

For fiscal 2022, 22nd Century reported a net loss of $59.8 million, compared with $32.6 million a year ago.

For the first quarter, 22nd Century reported an $18.2 million loss — more than doubling the $8.9 million loss from a year ago.

If very-low nicotine cigarettes prove attractive to tobacco consumers, the end result could be 22nd Century having a sharp increase in revenue and a potential buyout by a global tobacco manufacturer.

Yet, in September 2017, British American Tobacco — owner of Reynolds American — ended a low-nicotine traditional-cigarette development partnership with 22nd Century that had been worth $14 million over four years. According to 22nd Century, annual royalties from BAT were capped at $25 million.

BAT said at that time “we told the FDA it would take 20 years to comply with such a standard” of 95% less nicotine than a traditional cigarette.

Other anti-smoking advocates say an FDA emphasis on very-low nicotine cigarettes could steer tobacco consumers toward potentially less harmful products, such as electronic cigarettes, heat-not-burn cigarettes and moist snuff.

"In an effort to stay ahead of everyone in the tobacco harm reduction race, I think that 22nd Century miscalculated the timing," said Scott Ballin, past chairman of the anti-smoking alliance Coalition of Science or Health.