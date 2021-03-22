24 Confederate memorials came down in NC last year. Virginia is the only state to have removed more.

“Their presence at courthouses undermines our country’s aspirational goal of guaranteeing equal justice under the law, something that cannot be realized as long as people of color have to walk past monuments to white supremacy to enter a courthouse.”

Pushback

As might be expected, there has been — and continues to be — pushback against such removals.

The N.C. General Assembly passed the Historic Artifact Management and Patriotism Act in 2015, which mandates that any removed monuments “must be placed somewhere as prominent as their original location.”

Here, and in other N.C. locales, that has meant litigation and fights over what constitutes prominence.

In Winston-Salem, for example, the early suggestion that the monument be moved to Salem Cemetery near the final resting places of Confederate veterans has gone exactly nowhere as the predictable lawsuit by the United Daughters of the Confederacy crawls its way through the courts. Of course, being privately owned, Salem Cemetery will have a lot to say about that.