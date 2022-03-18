24 new cases of COVIC-19 reported in Forsyth County.

Forsyth County had 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS reported Forsyth with 27 cases Thursday, 29 Wednesday, 17 Tuesday and 15 Monday.

The Forsyth case count is at 91,827 since the pandemic began.

There have been 23 deaths in the county so far in March. Altogether, there have been 784 COVID-related deaths in Forsyth.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has said some of the recent deaths in Forsyth are among people who had been battling COVID-19 for weeks, if not longer.

Statewide, 28 additional COVID-related deaths were reported, bringing North Carolina’s total to 23,058.

There were 1,740 new cases were reported statewide, compared with 1,223 Thursday, 1,519 Wednesday, 649 Tuesday and 373 Monday.

Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 2.9% on Friday. The statewide rate was 2.3%.

Local public-health officials say it may be several weeks before communities learn what effect ending mask mandates will have. Those officials still encourage residents to wear a mask in indoor public settings if they believe there is a risk for exposure.

Currently, Forsyth remains at the green level on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dashboard, which signifies low community spread.

"Masking has shifted (in Forsyth) to personal preference, informed by your personal risk level," Swift said.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped from 769 in Thursday’s report to 723.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 117 COVID-19 patients, down 23 from Thursday.

Swift said Thursday that Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center currently each have 18 COVID-19 patients. By comparison, Forsyth had 53 patients as recently as March 3, while Baptist had 51.

Statewide, 79 patients are on ventilators, including 13 in the Triad region.

There were 14 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including two in the Triad region.

As the COVID-19 pandemic reaches the two-year mark, Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that “the worst is behind” the state.

But Cooper and state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said North Carolinians should continue to take steps to minimize the spread of the virus,

“This virus will still be with us, but it won’t disrupt us,” Cooper said.

The next phase of DHHS’ COVID-19 response is based on the four principles of “prioritizing equity, empowering individuals, maintaining health system capacity and collaborating with local partners.”

Kinsley shared a similar message Tuesday to a joint legislative oversight Health and Human Service committee.

In both instances, Kinsley said that with the current overall decline in key COVID-19 metrics, DHHS is placing more importance on a different set of measures, including wastewater surveillance. Officials will also continue to monitor hospital admissions and new variants.

When asked if the state is moving too quickly, Kinsley expressed confidence that North Carolinians will be able to move forward “while keeping our guard high.”

Kinsley said DHHS’ COVID-19 dashboard will be amended, beginning Wednesday, to reflect those priorities.

“Some key metrics reported throughout the pandemic no longer meet the current situation and will no longer be used,” Kinsley said.

On Wednesday, DHHS will start reporting COVID-19 numbers weekly, rather than each weekday.

Demographic data will remain available on the dashboard for hospitalizations, COVID-19 cases and vaccines, as well as detailed data for hospitalizations, COVID-19 cases, vaccinations and wastewater monitoring.

Weekly reports on COVID-19 community levels will be available on the CDC website.

