25,500 Forsyth residents could benefit if North Carolina expands Medicaid, group says.

Key state Republican legislative leaders, foremost Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, have opposed expansion since it was first discussed in 2012 as an option through the federal Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Berger has claimed for years that the federal government may not be able to sustain its commitment of paying 90% of the additional Medicaid expansion administrative costs. The other 10% would be covered by an assessment that hospitals, providers and health insurers have pledged to pay.

In 2019, with the Republican legislative super-majority ended in both chambers, Cooper pushed for Medicaid expansion, along with higher raises for public-school educators than Republicans offered in their state budget bill.

After Cooper vetoed the 2019 House state budget bill, and Senate Republicans were unable to persuade any Senate Democrats to support a veto-override vote, much of the budget was passed through what became known as mini-budget bills in several funding areas.

The 2021 Republican Senate budget bill does not include funds for Medicaid expansion. The House has not unveiled its state budget plan.