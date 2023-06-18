A 25-year-old Winston-Salem man was shot to death early Sunday morning.

Winston-Salem police were called to the 1200 block of Waughtown Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. and found Victor Marin-Figueroa in the front yard of a house. He had been shot multiple times, and police said Marin-Figueroa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marin-Figueroa, of 2248 Flag Street, and the suspect were attending a party at the house, police said, and the suspect shot Marin-Figueroa.

Police did not identify the suspect or say if an arrest had been made as of press time Sunday.

This is the 28th homicide of the year, as compared to 20 homicides at this time last year.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.