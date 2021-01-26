250 re-opened COVID vaccination slots in Forsyth Countty claimed within 22 minutes

There are many questions about the COVID-19 vaccine like how long will the COVID-19 vaccines last? How many people need to receive the vaccination to keep the vulnerable safe? When can life return to normal? Experts answer these questions, which are in the forefront of everyone’s minds. Sour…

Forsyth County Department of Public Health said another 250 COVID-19 vaccination appointments had become available for Tuesday afternoon and quickly taken.

The department announced at 10:04 a.m. that the vaccination slots had become open "due to no-shows from previous days." The vaccinations were available for just individuals ages 65 and older, and healthcare workers.

Just 22 minutes later, the department said all 250 slots had been claimed.

Once again, the department's appointment schedule is filled through Feb. 2. It has a wait list for individuals in case of appointment cancellations at the vaccine website Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All department vaccinations are being conducted at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education Building at 414 Deacon Blvd.

The department's website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment. Individuals are asked to cancel at least two hours ahead of time so department staff can schedule someone else.