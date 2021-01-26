250 re-opened COVID vaccination slots in Forsyth Countty claimed within 22 minutes

Forsyth County Department of Public Health said another 250 COVID-19 vaccination appointments had become available for Tuesday afternoon and quickly taken.
The department announced at 10:04 a.m. that the vaccination slots had become open "due to no-shows from previous days." The vaccinations were available for just individuals ages 65 and older, and healthcare workers.
Just 22 minutes later, the department said all 250 slots had been claimed.
Once again, the department's appointment schedule is filled through Feb. 2. It has a wait list for individuals in case of appointment cancellations at the vaccine website Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine.
All department vaccinations are being conducted at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education Building at 414 Deacon Blvd.
The department's website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment. Individuals are asked to cancel at least two hours ahead of time so department staff can schedule someone else.
"NCDHHS has asked that we use all vaccine we receive within 7 days of us receiving the shipment. We schedule appointments accordingly for each shipment we receive," said Shontell Robinson, the deputy county manager.
"When individuals do not show up or cancel their appointment, it creates challenges with us meeting the deadline."
The department passed the 10,000 vaccination threshold Monday. It now has the capacity to provide up to 1,100 vaccinations daily, compared with between 500 and 550 at its previous location.
The department received 5,000 first doses of Moderna vaccine and 1,950 second doses of Pfizer vaccine from DHHS this week.
Robinson said Monday that some county residents are receiving erroneous emails from DHHS' COVID Vaccine Management System telling them they are ineligible.
"Unless they receive communication from Forsyth Public Health regarding cancelation, they should attend their appointment," Robinson said.
