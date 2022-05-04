279 new apartments OK'd for downtown Winston-Salem. Here's what we know about them so far.

Yet another large apartment building could be coming to the neighborhood near Truist Stadium, as the boom in downtown apartment construction appears set to continue.

On Monday, the Winston-Salem City Council unanimously approved a final development plan and master plan amendment that will allow DPJ Residential LLC to go forward with a proposal to build a 279-unit apartment building on four acres at the northwest corner of First Street and Second Street, where Second Street joins Peters Creek Parkway.

It’s a busy spot in sight of Truist Stadium, where the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team plays, and West End Station and Link Apartments, each having more than 200 apartments and part of downtown Winston-Salem’s boom in residential living.

The new apartments would be across the street from The Easley, an apartment building still under construction that will have 300 units when finished.

DPJ Residential built West End Station and is building both The Easley near the ballpark, and The Artreaux in the Industry Hill neighborhood on the north side of downtown. That development will have 242 apartments.

City planning staffers said that DPJ Residential would create two points of entry to the proposed new parking deck, one off Brookstown Avenue and the other from Fayette Street. The developer will replace and widen the sidewalks bordering the site, and put a 100-foot turn lane on west First Street for traffic turning onto Fayette Street.

The land where the new apartments would be built is now owned by Brookstown Development Partners. There was no word Monday on when construction might start.

With the coming conversion of First and Second streets to two-way traffic, planners said, the extra traffic that the development brings is not expected to overburden the streets.

The parking deck in the building would have 412 spaces and stand five stories tall. The apartment building would also be five stories tall, with a layout that allows for multiple courtyards, including one on west Second Street that has a pool.

Although planning staffers recommended approval of the proposed new apartments, they also pointed out that the original plans called for more than just apartment buildings in the vicinity of the ballpark: Planners said a nearby site, still undeveloped, was shown in earlier plans to have mix of hotel and retail uses along with residential.

Planners say that future parts of the overall development should include non-residential uses in order for the development to remain consistent with the city’s original intent to anchor downtown with an “urban mixed-use project.”

According to the site plan developed by Stimmel Associates, the apartment building would have 185 single-bedroom units, 71 two-bedroom units and 23 three-bedroom units.

In other action:

*The council unanimously approved a rezoning that will allow the expansion of A&W Mobile Home Park on High Point Road near the intersection with Glenn Hi Road.

The mobile home park rezoning will allow it to expand by 19 units. The park was already permitted for 51 units.

Neighbors had complained in previous meetings that residents of the park had not respected their property or farm animals nearby. In a compromise reached between the owner and the neighbors, city officials said on Monday that the rezoning was approved after the owner agreed to put in some fencing and better buffers between the park and nearby properties.

