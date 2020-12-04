288 new COVID-19 cases is another record high for Forsyth on Friday. 1 more county resident dies.

Forsyth County saw a record number of new COVID-19 cases in Friday's report. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 288 new cases in the county, eclipsing the previous high of 268 reported on Nov. 27 and sending Forsyth over the 14,000 case threshold.

Forsyth's overall case total is at 14,180, which includes 759 so far in December. The last time Forsyth's daily case count was below 100 was Nov. 16, with 76.

DHHS also reported an additional coronavirus-related death in Forsyth for an overall total of 169.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.

"Friday's case count is the largest so far for Forsyth County and is a reminder that we all have a responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19," Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said in a statement.

"It is imperative that we protect each other by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, so we can return to a strong economy and normal day-to-day activities. We must take these steps, or our numbers will continue to increase."