288 new COVID-19 cases is another record high for Forsyth on Friday. 1 more county resident dies.

Forsyth County saw a record number of new COVID-19 cases in Friday's report. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 288 new cases in the county, eclipsing the previous high of 268 reported on Nov. 27 and sending Forsyth over the 14,000 case threshold.
Forsyth's overall case total is at 14,180, which includes 759 so far in December. The last time Forsyth's daily case count was below 100 was Nov. 16, with 76.
DHHS also reported an additional coronavirus-related death in Forsyth for an overall total of 169.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
"Friday's case count is the largest so far for Forsyth County and is a reminder that we all have a responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19," Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said in a statement.
"It is imperative that we protect each other by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, so we can return to a strong economy and normal day-to-day activities. We must take these steps, or our numbers will continue to increase."
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said that "the cases locally are stabilizing, but at a level which is way too high."
As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, the total number of Forsyth residents considered recovered is at 82.2%, or 11,670 out of 14,180. Active Forsyth cases were at a record 2,341.
The total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Monday ( the latest available) was at 315,979, or 86.7%.
DHHS' next semiweekly reports on child-care, K-12 schools, long-term care and correctional facilities are scheduled to be released at 4 p.m. today.
Another surge?
Ohl said it remains too early to determine whether any COVID-19 case surge is related to the four-day Thanksgiving holiday period.
"I know a lot of people traveled for Thanksgiving, and I'm personally aware of a lot of quarantining that's going into place this week from being contact with people who turned out to have COVID," Ohl said.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, recommended Thursday that anyone who attended a Thanksgiving holiday gathering outside their immediate household should get a COVID-19 test.
The percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results was at a record high of 10.4% out of about 1,550 tests on Wednesday — the latest day for which data is available. The previous high for Forsyth was 10.1% out of about 1,200 tests on Nov. 19.
"We've been concerned for a number of weeks about the level of viral spread in the Triad," Cohen said Tuesday when asked about Forsyth's rising positive test rate.
Support Local Journalism
The 17-county Triad region had a record 581 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, up 24 from Thursday and up from the previous high of 562 reported Tuesday. The region has had the highest regional daily hospitalization count since Oct. 28.
"Our hospitals are busy, but we have not had to pull any alternative care plans, and they are still safe to come to," Ohl said.
"We hope to keep it that way, but that will be up to our personal behaviors and responsibilities, particularly indoors."
The three healthcare systems — Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist — expect to receive their first vaccine supply the week of Dec. 14.
COVID-19 metrics
North Carolina reported 5,303 new COVID-19 tests Friday. That's down from a record high of 5,637 cases reported Thursday.
On Thursday, Cohen called surpassing 5,000 daily cases "a devastating milestone.”
For the seventh consecutive day, North Carolina had a record 2,157 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of 11:30 a.m. Friday. That is 56 more than the previous high of 2,101 reported Thursday.
The statewide positive test rate was at 11.2% in Friday's report, just down from the record-high 11.4% reported Wednesday.
After 82 deaths were reported Wednesday in North Carolina, more than on any day since the pandemic began, DHHS' latest report had an additional 57.
North Carolina is at 382,534 total cases and 5,467 deaths.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper continued to stress that "all options are on the table" if the COVID-19 metrics continue moving in the wrong direction.
Those steps could include retreating from the Phase 2.5 and Phase Three easing of pandemic-related restrictions.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total statewide case count has more than doubled, up 1117% from 175,815 to 382,534 as of 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 89.2% from 2,889 to 5,467.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 78.2% from 214,684 to 382,534. The death toll is up 51.5% from 3,608 to 5,467.
Cooper's current executive order on COVID-19 restrictions is set to expire at 5 p.m. Dec. 11.
Cohen said N.C. is expected to initially receive about 85,000 doses with weekly allocations after that. Those initial doses are likely to be the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals will be required to receive two doses.
"We do not know at what level and how many doses the weekly allocations will be, so it is hard for us to pinpoint exactly when we will be able to expand beyond our health care workers," Cohen said.
How COVID-19 created a new normal in 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has gone from an out-of-sight, out-of-mind crisis in China to affecting all aspects of our lives in just a few months. These articles highlight some of the areas where we are all scrambling to determine how to adjust to our new normal.
When the state’s April rate was released on May 22, the odds were high it could be at a level that only those who lived through the Great Depr…
What exactly does essential mean? It's a question business owners and government leaders had to struggle with in 2020.
Working from home may become one of the more prominent — and permanent — socioeconomic legacies of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus accelerated a workforce trend years in the making.
Six months of COVID-19 pandemic take toll on worship gatherings and giving, but produce adaptability and enhanced faith
Churches have had to find a "new formula of ministry."
No one appears to have a real feel for predicting when the COVID-19 pandemic will release its grip on local, state and national economies.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.