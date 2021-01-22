29 additional inmates have tested positive at the Forsyth County Jail since outbreak began, state health department reports.

O'Neill issued a strong statement late Friday afternoon, accusing Brady of disseminating misinformation. He said defendants charged with violent offenses such as murder or rape should get high bonds or no bonds at all, and that Marsy's Law requires that victims of violent crimes be notified of a bond hearing. He said his office has worked with others in the criminal justice system to drastically reduce the jail population and he bristled at the allegation that he and others don't take the COVID-19 outbreak at the jail seriously. He said Brady has not been at first-appearance hearings where prosecutors have agreed to lower bonds or consented to bond hearings. Prosecutors, he said, aren't at initial bond hearings done by magistrates when people are arrested in the middle of the night.