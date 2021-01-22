29 additional inmates have tested positive at the Forsyth County Jail since outbreak began, state health department reports.

An additional 29 inmates at the Forsyth County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak started in late November, according to the latest numbers from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The total number of inmates who has tested positive stood at 220. Forty-seven staffers have tested positive, the state health department said. That amounts to a total cumulative number of 267. That number means that the Forsyth County Jail continues to have the second-largest outbreak of COVID-19 among correctional facilities, behind Mecklenburg County Jail.
The state health department reported that Mecklenburg County had 280 COVID-19 cases, including 245 inmates and 35 staffers. One staffer has died since the outbreak began. Mecklenburg County jail officials have disputed the state's numbers and said that no one has died due to COVID-19.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that the jail's number of active cases among inmates is 45, a 40% decrease from Tuesday, the last time the sheriff's office reported such numbers. The jail has 175 inmates who have recovered since the outbreak began, according to the latest numbers. As of Friday, the jail's inmate population stood at 579.
The state health department releases reports on outbreaks at correctional facilities every Tuesday and Friday. The numbers are cumulative and tracks all cases over the course of the outbreak.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has only recently started releasing the number of current active cases among inmates. The first time it reported such numbers were in a Jan. 13 video posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook page. The video was done to combat what Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, described as misconceptions about the outbreak at the jail.
The outbreak at the jail has sparked criticism from local activist groups, including Triad Abolition Project and Forsyth County Community Bail Fund, about how the sheriff's office has handled things. Julie Brady, the president of the Forsyth County Community Bail Fund, has said that Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. has not done enough to stop the spread. She said the sheriff should be reducing the jail population and one way he could do that is to have deputies stop arresting people for low-level non-violent charges. Kimbrough said he has worked with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office to reduce the jail population.
Terrance Hawkins, co-founder of Drum Majors Alliance, a collective of activists from the faith community, said Friday that it was disheartening and unsurprising to hear about the continued outbreak at the jail. He also called it ironic after the community just celebrated the late civil-rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. and referenced a quote from King where he said, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
"What is going on in our detention center speaks to what King was getting at," Hawkins said.
He said that COVID-19 is an immediate threat to the inmates at the jail and it is a threat to the community because the detention officers who work at the jail go back out to their families. Hawkins said several organizations warned the sheriff's office about COVID-19 and made a list of demands that could have helped prevent the outbreak. That included making sure that inmates had personal protective equipment such as masks and releasing inmates charged with misdemeanors and low-level non-violent offenses.
"We collectively have to fight past the stigma around incarceration to see that these are beloved and valuable people in our community," he said.
Howell said Friday that state law does not give the sheriff's office any discretion once a person is turned over to custody at the jail.
"We are statutorily obligated to follow the judicial order of confinement until the conditions of release are met," Howell said in an email. "Law enforcement agencies throughout our county have been encouraged to cite and release individuals for misdemeanors and non-violent crimes."
Brady said Friday that Kimbrough could direct his officers not to arrest people for certain offenses.
"That sounds like a lot of buck-passing to me," Brady said in response to Howell's statement.
Brady said people are still be arrested on low-level crimes, including a person arrested Thursday for misdemeanor larceny, having an open beverage and two counts of second-degree trespass. That person was being held for $1,000 secured bond, she said.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill is still having his prosecutors argue against unsecuring bonds, Brady said. That means that some defendants stay in the Forsyth County Jail because they can't afford bond, she said.
"At this point, he is willfully exposing people to a deadly virus purely because they are too poor to pay their way out," she said.
O'Neill issued a strong statement late Friday afternoon, accusing Brady of disseminating misinformation. He said defendants charged with violent offenses such as murder or rape should get high bonds or no bonds at all, and that Marsy's Law requires that victims of violent crimes be notified of a bond hearing. He said his office has worked with others in the criminal justice system to drastically reduce the jail population and he bristled at the allegation that he and others don't take the COVID-19 outbreak at the jail seriously. He said Brady has not been at first-appearance hearings where prosecutors have agreed to lower bonds or consented to bond hearings. Prosecutors, he said, aren't at initial bond hearings done by magistrates when people are arrested in the middle of the night.
"Julie Brady is obviously clueless about how the criminal justice system works or she's a liar if she states that the district attorney's office is arguing against non-violent offenders from having low or unsecured bonds," he said in a statement. "It's a simple as that. There should be no confusion."
