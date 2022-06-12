 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 charged after remains of missing man found in Thomasville

Three suspects were arrested last week in a case involving the death of a Davidson County man who had been missing for a year until his remains were discovered in Thomasville on May 27.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, concerned family members reported in May 2021 that Willie Walters Jr. II had not contacted them for a significant period of time.

An investigation by Davidson County detectives, along with the Thomasville and High Point police departments, led to a site off Smith Drive in Thomasville, where they found human remains, the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center confirmed the remains as Walters.

Davidson County and High Point investigators determined that Walters died near Sadler Court in High Point, and “subjects involved then discarded Willie Walters Jr. II body off of Smith Drive in Thomasville,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Three unidentified suspects “have been charged and arrested or have pending warrants” in connection with the case, the post added.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Dennis with Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at 336-242-2051, Detective Mizell with High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224, Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400 or High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.

