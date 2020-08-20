All three of the city residents hoping to run as unaffiliated candidates for the Winston-Salem City Council have had their bids dashed to get on the ballot in November.
For all three, the story was the same: Tim Tsujii, the director of elections, determined that none had submitted the required number of names of registered voters on their petitions to run for office.
Paula McCoy was trying to get on the ballot in Northeast Ward, while Michael Banner and Tony Burton were hoping to mount campaigns as unaffiliated candidates in East Ward.
McCoy said Thursday she will mount a write-in campaign for Northeast Ward.
In McCoy's case, election officials had actually told her in early July that she had succeeded in getting onto the ballot. As the Aug. 5 deadline for submitting names approached, the elections office believed McCoy had qualified with 283 signatures from her ward, two more than the 281 she needed.
Banner had been submitting names all along as the deadline approached, Tusjii said, and believed, based on what the elections office was telling him, that thought he was doing well enough to get on the ballot.
Tsujii said during Thursday's meeting of the Forsyth County Board of Elections that an "unconventional" software setup had caused his office to fail to realize that in fact McCoy had fallen short of her goal.
The elections office didn't discover the mistake until Aug. 5, the deadline day, when Barbara Hanes Burke, the Democratic nominee for Northeast Ward, came to the office to challenge four of McCoy's voter names.
Election officials determined that three of the names were not those of registered voters living in the district, and that left McCoy one short. It also led election officials to discover a mistake they had made using the name-checking software that's provided by the state.
Because Winston-Salem has partisan municipal contests for city council, Tsujii said, his office checked the names with the computer program set for that kind of contest. What his office didn't know, he said, was that this procedure would not determine which ward a voter lives in.
After the deadline had passed, election officials found that what Tsujii called an "unconventional" software setting — one that starts with a selection for legislative districts — was needed to get to the ward information.
By then it was too late for any would-be candidate to submit names. The elections office rechecked all the signatures and this is what they found:
- McCoy, needing 281 signatures, turned out to have only 265 valid ones.
- Banner, needing 301 signatures, wound up with 243 good ones.
- Burton, also needing 301 signatures, finished with only 209 that were valid.
McCoy and Banner complained during Thursday's meeting of the Forsyth County Board of Elections that they were not treated fairly.
"In my quest to be added to the Nov. 3 ballot and run a legitimate campaign, I followed the procedures and policies stated by the local and state board of elections," McCoy told the elections board during its public comment period, adding that the results have been "totally unjust."
Banner said he would be writing the state elections director to complain about the process that led to his disqualification.
"We need a reconciliation and apology from the board of elections," Banner said. "We need to be able to trust the processes that lead to fair elections."
While both McCoy and Banner called for appeals, Tsujii told the elections board on Thursday that after checking with the state elections office, he learned that there is no appeals process for a candidate who fails to qualify to run as an unaffiliated candidate.
Tsujii said the best he could offer the three would-be candidates was a chance to look over rejected names and provide any additional information that might lead to a determination of validity.
"We invited them to the office this week," Tsujii said.
McCoy said the total election officials now list for her includes 15 names she was able to get added back in, during her review this week in the elections office. McCoy believes some signatures should have been accepted that were rejected.
To McCoy, the whole episode shows "an indication of grave discrepancies in the process."
Although write-ins are possible, for now at least, Burke is alone on the ballot in Northeast Ward, and Democrat Annette Scippio is alone on the ballot in East Ward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.