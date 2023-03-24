Trinity Moravian Church in Winston-Salem has purchased nearly $3.3 million of outstanding medical debt, a move that will forgive those debts for people in Davidson, Davie and Yadkin counties, the church said this week.

The church will hold a debt-burning ceremony during its worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. A list representing the debtors will be burned while the church bell rings and confetti flies, the church said in a statement.

"It's a perfect real-world parable for what God does for us," said the Rev. John Jackman, the pastor at Trinity Moravian.

Most personal bankruptcies happen because of medical debts, Jackson said.

"A stay in the hospital can send a family into poverty or bankruptcy," Jackman said.

The church’s Debt Jubilee Project raised $15,047 in the past three months, the church said. That money was used to buy nearly $3.3 million in medical debt.

Trinity Moravian worked with RIP Medical Debt, a New York-based nonprofit organization that buys medical debt that’s offered for sale to third collection agencies for pennies on the dollar.

On the church's behalf, RIP sent letters to 3,355 families, notifying them that their owed medical debts are forgiven and can no longer be collected, the church said.

The Moravian Ministries Foundation donated $2,500 to the project, the church said. People donated the remainder of the money.

Last year, the project raised nearly $1.2 million to buy medical debts owed by people in Forsyth and Davidson counties.

The Debt Jubilee Project is named after the Year of Jubilee described in the Bible in which all debts would be forgiven and enslaved people freed.

"We’re setting people free from the slavery of medical debt," Jackman said.

Following the COVID pandemic, Jackson and the board members at Trinity Moravian discussed creative ways to serve working poor people.

That process led to considering medical debt and the burden that one illness or injury can place on families living paycheck to paycheck.

The church will continue to raise money in the project, Jackman said.

"By the time we have bought and forgiven the current available medical debt in the Triad," he said, "we’ll need to start again."