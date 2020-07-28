Three more Forsyth County residents have died as a result of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, while the state has reached another record high number of hospitalizations.
Public health officials reported that, as of noon Tuesday, there were 47 new cases in Forsyth. There have been 44 coronavirus-related deaths in the county since mid-March.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported there are 1,244 North Carolinians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses. That's up 75 from Monday. The previous record high was 1,188 on July 22.
There have been more than 1,000 hospitalizations in the state every day since July 7.
Statewide, there were 1,749 new cases reported Monday. The total state count is at 116,087 since mid-March. The highest-ever daily number of new COVID-19 cases was 2,481 reported on July 18.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths increased by 30 in North Carolina to 1,820.
DHHS said that, as of 4 p.m. Monday, 92,302 North Carolinians were considered recovered from the virus, or 80.7% of those who have contracted COVID-19.
Forsyth health officials said that, as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, 3,093 residents are counted as recovered for an active COVID-19 case count of 1,517.
Of the 44 reported deaths in Forsyth, 28 were male and 16 female. There have been 25 deaths of people 65 and older and 13 in the 55-to-64 age group. Four people in the 45-to-54 age group have died. Two of the deaths were in the 25-to-34 group.
White residents make up 18 of the deaths, followed by 12 Latino residents, 11 Black residents, two in the unknown category and one Asian resident.
The 16-county Triad region — officially called the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition — has more intensive-care beds in use, at 385, than any other region in the state, as well as the most inpatient beds in use at 3,236. Both counts include patients with and without COVID-19.
The Triad region has the state’s second highest total of adult COVID-19 patients in ICU at 83, up nine from Monday. It also has the second highest total of COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 240, up from 237 on Monday.
