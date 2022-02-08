3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth on Tuesday as new case numbers continue to decline

New COVID-19 cases continue to wane in Forsyth County, but an additional three related deaths were reported Tuesday.
The N.C. Department and Health and Human Services reported a total of 711 COVID-19 related deaths among Forsyth residents.
Forsyth ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths, the highest monthly death toll to date. There have been 19 related deaths reported so far in February.
Local and state health officials have cautioned that an elevated number of COVID-19-related deaths could persist through early- to mid-February even as daily case counts decline.
Forsyth reported 144 new cases Tuesday, up slightly from 139 reported Monday, which is lowest daily count since the omicron variant began spreading in late December.
The highest-ever daily case count for Forsyth was 1,318 on Jan. 18.
Overall, Forsyth has had 88,863 cases since the pandemic began.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday he believes numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth and the Triad will continue declining.
“I would think cases would decrease fairly rapidly for a while before reaching a (plateau) on the curve like we saw with delta,” Ohl said.
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 28.3% as of noon Tuesday, down from a record 38.4% on Jan. 27.
Tuesday’s statewide rate was 23.4%.
With the latest report, Forsyth is averaging 109 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he will use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
Statewide update
DHHS reported 4,648 new cases across North Carolina on Tuesday, compared with 4,727 Monday, 9,195 Sunday and 10,145 Saturday.
Tuesday’s total is the lowest daily count since the onset of the omicron surge.
By comparison, the record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded just under 2.5 million cases and 21,325 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. The number of deaths statewide was up 76 from Monday.
Both Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported given the increasing use of at-home test kits and people self-quarantining when getting a positive result.
There is no requirement for individuals to report a positive test result to a county health department.
Hospitalizations
There were 3,956 COVID-19 hospital patients statewide as of Monday, down 76 from Sunday. The record high was 5,158 on Jan. 27.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 12 consecutive days.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 906 COVID-19 patients Monday, up 11 from the previous report.
Statewide, 435 patients are on ventilators, including 100 in the Triad region. There were 75 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 17 in the Triad region.
The state said that, as of Jan. 29, unvaccinated patients make up 66.9% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 76.9% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.
336-727-7376