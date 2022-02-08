3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth on Tuesday as new case numbers continue to decline

Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 28.3% as of noon Tuesday, down from a record 38.4% on Jan. 27.

Tuesday’s statewide rate was 23.4%.

With the latest report, Forsyth is averaging 109 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he will use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Statewide update

DHHS reported 4,648 new cases across North Carolina on Tuesday, compared with 4,727 Monday, 9,195 Sunday and 10,145 Saturday.

Tuesday’s total is the lowest daily count since the onset of the omicron surge.

By comparison, the record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.

North Carolina has recorded just under 2.5 million cases and 21,325 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. The number of deaths statewide was up 76 from Monday.