 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth on Tuesday as new case numbers continue to decline
0 Comments
top story

3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth on Tuesday as new case numbers continue to decline

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Christopher Ohl discusses masking, restrictions and testing on Feb. 3, 2022

New COVID-19 cases continue to wane in Forsyth County, but an additional three related deaths were reported Tuesday.

The N.C. Department and Health and Human Services reported a total of 711 COVID-19 related deaths among Forsyth residents.

Forsyth ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths, the highest monthly death toll to date. There have been 19 related deaths reported so far in February.

Local and state health officials have cautioned that an elevated number of COVID-19-related deaths could persist through early- to mid-February even as daily case counts decline.

Forsyth reported 144 new cases Tuesday, up slightly from 139 reported Monday, which is lowest daily count since the omicron variant began spreading in late December.

The highest-ever daily case count for Forsyth was 1,318 on Jan. 18.

Overall, Forsyth has had 88,863 cases since the pandemic began.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday he believes numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth and the Triad will continue declining.

“I would think cases would decrease fairly rapidly for a while before reaching a (plateau) on the curve like we saw with delta,” Ohl said.

Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 28.3% as of noon Tuesday, down from a record 38.4% on Jan. 27.

Tuesday’s statewide rate was 23.4%.

With the latest report, Forsyth is averaging 109 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period. 

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he will use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide update

DHHS reported 4,648 new cases across North Carolina on Tuesday, compared with 4,727 Monday, 9,195 Sunday and 10,145 Saturday.

Tuesday’s total is the lowest daily count since the onset of the omicron surge.

By comparison, the record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.

North Carolina has recorded just under 2.5 million cases and 21,325 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. The number of deaths statewide was up 76 from Monday.

Both Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported given the increasing use of at-home test kits and people self-quarantining when getting a positive result.

There is no requirement for individuals to report a positive test result to a county health department.

Hospitalizations

There were 3,956 COVID-19 hospital patients statewide as of Monday, down 76 from Sunday. The record high was 5,158 on Jan. 27.

The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 12 consecutive days.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 906 COVID-19 patients Monday, up 11 from the previous report.

Statewide, 435 patients are on ventilators, including 100 in the Triad region. There were 75 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 17 in the Triad region.

The state said that, as of Jan. 29, unvaccinated patients make up 66.9% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 76.9% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.

https://public.tableau.com/views/NCDHHS_COVID-19_Dashboard_Summary/NCDHHS_DASHBOARD_SUMMARY?:language=en&:embed=y&:toolbar=n&:embed_code_version=3&:loadOrderID=0&:display_count=n&publish=yes&:origin=viz_share_link

 

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Want vaccination, test/

Forsyth County Department of Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations for those ages 5 and older at 799 N. Highland Ave.

Vaccinations are administered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. To schedule an appointment, go to Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 582-0800. Walk-ins are accepted.

The department will conduct a drive-thru distribution of 3,000 free at-home iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kits and 6,000 N95 masks from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 799 N. Highland Ave. There is a limit of two test kits per vehicle — each kit contains two tests — and four N95 masks per vehicle until supplies run out.

Novant Health Inc.'s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccination appointments through MyChart. Times are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The Hanes Mall testing site is available by appointment at NovantHealth.org/covidtest weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Testing is available at some Novant primary care providers, and at urgent-care clinics provided by Novant and GoHealth that offer walk-up and “hold my place” availability at the following locations: 3163 Gammon Lane in Clemmons; 794 S. Main St. in Kernersville; 1977 Cotton Grove Road in Lexington; 1122 Randolph St. in Thomasville; and 50 Miller St., 105 Hanes Square Shop Circle and 2452 Fairlawn Court in Winston-Salem. There’s also a Novant Express clinic at the Walgreens location at 1712 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.

Those testing sites are meant “for patients who are symptomatic or patients who are asymptomatic, but with potential exposure." Rapid tests are not available at those sites.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center's testing link is at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Testing. The center offers 24/7 video visits or patients can call (844) 938-3533. A health care provider will direct individuals to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test for the site outside Brenner Children’s emergency department through Immediate Virtual Care.

Baptist is providing through at least mid-February a drive-thru testing site in the west lot of Bowman Gray Stadium, 1250 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Appointments are not required, but are recommended by going to https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (877) 562-4850.

The same testing hours are available at Providence Place in High Point and Lowe's Park at River's Edge in Wilkesboro.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has set up a family vaccination site at St. Peter's Church and World Outreach Center, 3683 Old Lexington Road in Winston Salem. Vaccination hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Appointments can be made at takemyshot.nc.gov. For more information, call (888) 675-4567.

DHHS vendor StarMed offers testing and booster shots at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Another StarMed drive-thru testing option is at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 4129 Northampton Drive in Winston-Salem from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Southeast Plaza Shopping Center has a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at 3067 Waughtown St. Mako Medical is the state vendor operating the site. Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays thru Mondays through Feb. 13. Pre-register at https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=7049.

Harris Teeter grocery chain is serving as an access point to free non-surgical N95 masks as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Forsyth stores with a pharmacy are at its Cloverdale, Harper Hill Commons, Kernersville, Pine Ridge Plaza and Whitaker Square locations.

Publix grocery chain expects to begin offering N95 masks this week with a limit of three per customer while supplies last.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here’s how much Pfizer expects to make on COVID meds in 2022

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert