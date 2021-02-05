 Skip to main content
3 more COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth. 218 new cases reported Friday
Savannah Hayes, a registered nurse with Novant, talks in September with a patient at Novant's COVID-19 screening center in the former Sears Auto Center at Hanes Mall. The center at 190 Hanes Mall Circle is conducting testing for COVID-19 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Screenings are available without a referral or appointment.

 Walt Unks, Journal

Three more Forsyth County residents have died from COVID-19 as the county experiences an uptick in daily cases, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday 

Overall, 290 Forsyth residents have died of COVID-19.

On Friday, 218 new cases reported for Forsyth, raising the overall total to 28,912.

It was the highest daily case count for Forsyth since 258 on Jan. 28.

That's excluding the 500 cases reported Wednesday, a bump attributed to belated reporting of 12,079 cases statewide by FastMed Urgent Care. Those cases were not reported in January and February.

Statewide, 113 deaths were reported by DHHS Friday. The highest total is the 167 reported Wednesday, also related to the FastMed issues. The overall death total is at 9,841.

Statewide, 5,547 new cases were reported for an overall total of 787,349.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.

"There can be several days or even weeks between the time someone is diagnosed (and reported as a case) and the time of death," DHHS said.

"Deaths also require investigation and reporting from local health department staff, while most new cases are first reported directly to public health by laboratories. This can add to the lag between trends in cases and deaths."

Hospitalizations

Across the state, hospitalizations continued to decline.

There were 2,523 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide, down 107 from Thursday's total.

It is the lowest daily count since 2,520 on Dec. 12. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.

The 17-county Triad region also saw a decline in hospitalizations, reporting 583 COVID-19 patients on Friday, down 33 from Thursday.

It is the lowest daily hospitalization count since 581 on Dec. 4. The daily high for the region is 1,078, reported Jan. 8.

The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last three months.

COVID-19 testing

The state's positive test rate was at 7.9% out of 64,085 tests conducted Wednesday. The record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.

DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 9% out of about 2,200 tests conducted Wednesday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Friday there has been an overall reduction in testing for the coronavirus in recent weeks.

"The decline in testing reflects a decline in symptomatic people in the community," Priest said.

"Hopefully, that's happening because we're not having the large gatherings as we did during the holidays, that more people are getting immunized and people have recovered from COVID and have some immunity now."

DHHS said that as of 4 p.m. Monday, 683,697 North Carolinians were considered as recovered from COVID-19, or 89.5% of the 764,228 cases at that time.

"The decline in testing reflects less COVID in communities," Priest said. 'You could see the positive test rate stabilize or go up a little bit with a smaller group of people who are symptomatic."

Priest said there may be some testing fatigue and Novant is not doing as much surveillance/contact tracing testing as in previous months.

DHHS said in January it was putting less emphasis on contact tracing with county health departments in order to put more resources toward vaccinations.

Priest warned that testing pattern could change when the COVID-19 variants come into the state, which could spur another surge in cases.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, warned people to avoid hosting or attending Super Bowl parties on Sunday.

After Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings, spikes were seen in the numbers of cases and deaths.

County level alerts

Five Triad and Northwest N.C. counties —  though not Forsyth — have been shifted from the red to orange levels for the state's county COVID-19 community alert system. The update was announced Thursday.

The red counties are experiencing critical community spread of COVID-19, while orange coded represents substantial community spread.

Alamance, Ashe, Guilford, Rockingham and Wilkes were moved to orange, while Watauga remained orange.

In addition to Forsyth, Alleghany, Davidson, Davie, Randolph, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin all remain in the red.

Overall, the state went from 86 red counties, 13 orange and one yellow on Jan. 21 to 61 red, 33 orange and six yellow counties.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

The department's schedule for vaccination appointments is full through Feb. 6. Shots are available for those 65 and older and for healthcare workers.

All vaccinations are done at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building, 414 Deacon Blvd. No walk-ins will be accepted.

The current vaccination schedule is 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

The department cautions that wait times could be an hour or more, and those with an appointment may want to bring a chair. The department said it is not allowing individuals inside the building more than 30 minutes before their appointments. People are asked to remain in their cars until then. 

If it is a second dose appointment, bring your vaccination card with you. 

Appointments can be made at www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate. The site also offers updates. 

Novant

Novant Health Inc. said all of its current vaccination appointments are filled for individuals ages 65 and older. When available, appointments can be made through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.

Individuals not in the Novant network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources/covid-19-treatment/vaccine.aspx

Individuals under age 65 can pre-register at www.getvaccinated.org

Vaccination clinics: Novant is operating its appointment-only vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

A temporary bus stop has been set up at the site.

Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist patients ages 65 and over can set up appointments by calling 336-70-COVID or online through their myWakeHealth account.

Patients will be updated about vaccinations through myWakeHealth and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.

Vaccination clinic: No site or date has yet been set. 

Need a COVID-19 test?

Here's where you can be tested for COVID-19.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

• Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (421 W. 27th St, Gate 9): from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 9, Feb. 16, Feb. 23.

from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6, Feb. 13, Feb. 20, Feb. 27.

• Triangle Station EMS (3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem): from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 4, Feb. 11, Feb. 18, Feb. 25.

For more information, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#testing.

Novant Health

* Novant Health Inc., 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. No appointment or referral needed. Drive-thru service available.

* Novant's East Winston screening center on Highland Avenue is another option.

GoHealth sites

* 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons;

* 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville;

* 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington;

* 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville;

* 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem;

* 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem;

* 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem. 

For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Testing by appointment only.

Call your primary care physician if you're a Wake Forest Baptist patient, or call 336-716-WAKE or 336-70-COVID if you're not in the network.

Brenner Children’s Emergency Department offers an appointment-only COVID-19 rapid testing for individuals up to 22 years old. To make an appointment, call 336-702-8054. 

For more information, go to www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus.

