3 more COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth. 218 new cases reported Friday

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Friday there has been an overall reduction in testing for the coronavirus in recent weeks.

"The decline in testing reflects a decline in symptomatic people in the community," Priest said.

"Hopefully, that's happening because we're not having the large gatherings as we did during the holidays, that more people are getting immunized and people have recovered from COVID and have some immunity now."

DHHS said that as of 4 p.m. Monday, 683,697 North Carolinians were considered as recovered from COVID-19, or 89.5% of the 764,228 cases at that time.

"The decline in testing reflects less COVID in communities," Priest said. 'You could see the positive test rate stabilize or go up a little bit with a smaller group of people who are symptomatic."

Priest said there may be some testing fatigue and Novant is not doing as much surveillance/contact tracing testing as in previous months.

DHHS said in January it was putting less emphasis on contact tracing with county health departments in order to put more resources toward vaccinations.