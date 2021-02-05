3 more COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth. 218 new cases reported Friday

Three more Forsyth County residents have died from COVID-19 as the county experiences an uptick in daily cases, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday
Overall, 290 Forsyth residents have died of COVID-19.
On Friday, 218 new cases reported for Forsyth, raising the overall total to 28,912.
It was the highest daily case count for Forsyth since 258 on Jan. 28.
That's excluding the 500 cases reported Wednesday, a bump attributed to belated reporting of 12,079 cases statewide by FastMed Urgent Care. Those cases were not reported in January and February.
Statewide, 113 deaths were reported by DHHS Friday. The highest total is the 167 reported Wednesday, also related to the FastMed issues. The overall death total is at 9,841.
Statewide, 5,547 new cases were reported for an overall total of 787,349.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
"There can be several days or even weeks between the time someone is diagnosed (and reported as a case) and the time of death," DHHS said.
"Deaths also require investigation and reporting from local health department staff, while most new cases are first reported directly to public health by laboratories. This can add to the lag between trends in cases and deaths."
Hospitalizations
Across the state, hospitalizations continued to decline.
There were 2,523 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide, down 107 from Thursday's total.
It is the lowest daily count since 2,520 on Dec. 12. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.
The 17-county Triad region also saw a decline in hospitalizations, reporting 583 COVID-19 patients on Friday, down 33 from Thursday.
It is the lowest daily hospitalization count since 581 on Dec. 4. The daily high for the region is 1,078, reported Jan. 8.
The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last three months.
COVID-19 testing
The state's positive test rate was at 7.9% out of 64,085 tests conducted Wednesday. The record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 9% out of about 2,200 tests conducted Wednesday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Friday there has been an overall reduction in testing for the coronavirus in recent weeks.
"The decline in testing reflects a decline in symptomatic people in the community," Priest said.
"Hopefully, that's happening because we're not having the large gatherings as we did during the holidays, that more people are getting immunized and people have recovered from COVID and have some immunity now."
DHHS said that as of 4 p.m. Monday, 683,697 North Carolinians were considered as recovered from COVID-19, or 89.5% of the 764,228 cases at that time.
"The decline in testing reflects less COVID in communities," Priest said. 'You could see the positive test rate stabilize or go up a little bit with a smaller group of people who are symptomatic."
Priest said there may be some testing fatigue and Novant is not doing as much surveillance/contact tracing testing as in previous months.
DHHS said in January it was putting less emphasis on contact tracing with county health departments in order to put more resources toward vaccinations.
Priest warned that testing pattern could change when the COVID-19 variants come into the state, which could spur another surge in cases.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, warned people to avoid hosting or attending Super Bowl parties on Sunday.
After Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings, spikes were seen in the numbers of cases and deaths.
County level alerts
Five Triad and Northwest N.C. counties — though not Forsyth — have been shifted from the red to orange levels for the state's county COVID-19 community alert system. The update was announced Thursday.
The red counties are experiencing critical community spread of COVID-19, while orange coded represents substantial community spread.
Alamance, Ashe, Guilford, Rockingham and Wilkes were moved to orange, while Watauga remained orange.
In addition to Forsyth, Alleghany, Davidson, Davie, Randolph, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin all remain in the red.
Overall, the state went from 86 red counties, 13 orange and one yellow on Jan. 21 to 61 red, 33 orange and six yellow counties.
