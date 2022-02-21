3 more COVID-related deaths reported in Forsyth as new cases hit two-month low

Forsyth County continued to see fewer new COVID-19 cases but additional COVID-related deaths over the weekend.
Monday's update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service reported Forsyth had three additional deaths since Friday's report.
Forsyth has had 746 COVID-19 related deaths since mid-March 2020.
Meanwhile, Forsyth also recorded 343 new cases since Friday's report. The 49 new cases reported Monday marked the lowest daily count since the omicron variant surge began in mid-to late-December.
Forsyth has recorded a total of 90,735 cases since the pandemic began.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has expressed confidence that the pandemic has entered "a new phase in really shifting toward empowering the community to take a bigger role in preventing the spread of COVID-19, and learning to live with COVID-19 while taking appropriate precautions.”
Decreasing numbers of new cases are among the factors that persuaded Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines to say he plans to end the citywide mask mandate on March 1.
That’s even though the city hasn’t reached the COVID-19 targets set by Joines in October.
Superintendent Tricia McManus is expected to recommend Tuesday that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools end the district's mask mandate on Feb. 28.
Gov. Roy Cooper has encouraged local school boards and governments to end their mask mandates by March 7 if key COVID-19 metrics continue to decline at current rates.
Swift said he still encourages people to be fully vaccinated and boosted even as key COVID-19 numbers are declining.
Death totals
Despite the decline in many key metrics locally, Forsyth has had at least 54 deaths in February.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
February is on pace to be the deadliest month of the pandemic in Forsyth.
The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths, the highest monthly pandemic death toll to date. There have been a total of 746 since 2020.
Statewide, 89 additional COVID-related deaths were listed in Monday’s report, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,237.
Local and state health officials have cautioned that an elevated number of COVID-19-related deaths could persist through early- to mid-February even as daily case counts decline.
“We’ve seen a peak, a plateau and a decline in cases, and we’ve seen a peak in hospitalization and a plateau now,” Swift said.
“The last step is to see deaths begin to level off and decline.”
Joines said Oct. 29 that in order to lift the city’s mask mandate, the city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
As of Monday’s COVID-19 dashboard update, Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 13.5%, compared with 16.7% in Friday's report.
The statewide rate was 10.7% on Monday. The 10.3% rate on Friday was the lowest level since Dec. 23.
Monday's update had Forsyth averaging 37 cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent two-week period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 residents in the Feb. 11 report.
Joines cautioned that if other COVID-19 variants emerge to cause large spikes in cases, "reinstating the mandate is always a possibility."
Statewide update
Statewide, DHHS reported 2,060 cases Monday, 3,567 Sunday and 4,261 Saturday.
Monday's report marked the lowest daily statewide count since Nov. 30.
The record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded 2.57 million cases during the pandemic, according to DHHS.
Both Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of local and statewide COVID-19 cases likely is underreported, in part because people who use in-home tests are not required to log results.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on a downward trend with 2,296 people hospitalized statewide on Sunday. That's down from 2,492 on Friday.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 25 consecutive days.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 441 COVID-19 patients Sunday, down 117 since Thursday.
Statewide, 275 patients are on ventilators, including 53 in the Triad region. There were 50 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 10 in the Triad region.
Free at-home test kits
On Monday, the Forsyth health department and county public library system began distributing a second round of free COVID-19 test kits to county residents.
Test kits are available while supplies last at the health department, 799 N. Highland Ave., and all 10 county libraries.
For this round of test giveaways, the health department has 350 test kits.
The department’s hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Each of the county's 10 libraries has 100 test kits. There is a limit of one kit per adult.
Distribution times at the libraries are 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. weekdays.
Library locations are Central Library, Carver School Road, Clemmons, Lewisville, Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center, Paddison Memorial, Reynolda Manor, Rural Hall, Southside and Walkertown.
Free test kits also can be ordered online at www.covidtests.gov from the federal government.
