3 more COVID-related deaths reported in Forsyth as new cases hit two-month low

Local and state health officials have cautioned that an elevated number of COVID-19-related deaths could persist through early- to mid-February even as daily case counts decline.

“We’ve seen a peak, a plateau and a decline in cases, and we’ve seen a peak in hospitalization and a plateau now,” Swift said.

“The last step is to see deaths begin to level off and decline.”

Joines said Oct. 29 that in order to lift the city’s mask mandate, the city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.

As of Monday’s COVID-19 dashboard update, Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 13.5%, compared with 16.7% in Friday's report.

The statewide rate was 10.7% on Monday. The 10.3% rate on Friday was the lowest level since Dec. 23.

Monday's update had Forsyth averaging 37 cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent two-week period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 residents in the Feb. 11 report.