3 more Forsyth County residents die of COIVD-19

Three more Forsyth County residents have died from a COVID-19 related illness.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that Forsyth had 61 new cases since noon Monday.
The Forsyth daily case count has ranged in recent weeks from 40 to 121, the latter being reported Nov. 18.
Forsyth has had 54,096 cases of COVID-19 and 582 related deaths during the pandemic.
As of Tuesday’s report, Forsyth’s average positive test rate was 8.3% over the past 14 days. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15.
Before the delta variant became prevalent, Forsyth averaged 14 total new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new cases during that period.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Many of those individuals were vaccinated when the doses first became available but had not received a booster shot, Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said last week.
Omicron status
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that while there is no official confirmation of the omicron in North Carolina, "many experts believe it is already here. But, there is no need for alarm."
Cohen said the omicron variant can be detected by current testing methods, and "it gives off a particular signal" in testing.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Cohen said they are hopeful that warnings about the omicron variant will encourage those who are unvaccinated to get their first dose, and as well as those eligible for a third or booster shot.
Cooper repeated his stance that "the way out of this pandemic is more people getting vaccinated."
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday there has been a slight increase in individuals coming into the county health department for a booster shot related to concerns about the omicron variant.
"It's too early to tell how severe it will be, but we know it is very transmissible," Swift said. "We have to walk a tightrope, not wanting to overreact or underreact.
"It is concerning to have such a large part of our population still unvaccinated and still vulnerable to serving as hosts for more mutations of the virus."
Statewide update
DHHS reported 1,755 new cases on Tuesday, compared with 1,725 on Monday, 1,041 on Sunday and 1,068 on Saturday.
Saturday’s case count was the lowest since July 16.
There were 26 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.53 million COVID-19 cases and 18,740 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,131 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Tuesday, up 54 since noon Monday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 328 COVID-19 patients, up two from noon Monday.
The statewide positive test rate was 9.4% on Tuesday, representing the highest since 9.6% on Sept. 27.
By comparison, the rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
Boosters update
As of noon Tuesday, there had been 1.52 million COVID-19 booster doses given since Aug. 13.
That includes anyone who is fully vaccinated and has received an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or any dose that has been indicated as an additional or booster dose by the person’s health care provider.
DHHS said 68% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or just more than 5.5 million with the two-dose regimen and 452,610 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Tuesday, 218,552 Forsyth residents — or 57% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford was 57% fully vaccinated, Durham 66%, Wake 67% and Mecklenburg 58%.
About 69% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 68%, Durham 77%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 71%.
DHHS recently added a metric option of those who are partially and fully vaccinated from ages 5 and up.
Using that metric, Forsyth is at 61%, Guilford at 60%, Mecklenburg at 62%, Durham at 70% and Wake at 71%.
Swift said Tuesday that 5,157 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine. That represents about 15% of the 35,400 children in that age range in the county.
Swift said that as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 250 children in that age range are fully vaccinated.
DHHS said it would provide more than 468,000 kids’ doses statewide in its initial distribution, which would cover about 52% of the 893,000 North Carolinians in the 5-to-11 age group if fully used.
Cohen said Tuesday that 13% of North Carolinians in that age group, or about 116,000, have received at least one dose.
Swift has projected that about 20,000 Forsyth children ages 5 to 11 would get fully vaccinated, or about 56%.
Among ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth County, the fully vaccinated rate is at 48%.
Swift said that while the 5-to-11 vaccination turnout is not as robust as has been hoped, it is inline with the percentages in Guilford and Union counties, while trailing Durham, Mecklenburg and Wake counties.
336-727-7376