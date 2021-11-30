3 more Forsyth County residents die of COVID-19

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that while there is no official confirmation of the omicron in North Carolina, "many experts believe it is already here. But, there is no need for alarm."

Cohen said the omicron variant can be detected by current testing methods, and "it gives off a particular signal" in testing.

Gov. Roy Cooper and Cohen said they are hopeful that warnings about the omicron variant will encourage those who are unvaccinated to get their first dose, and as well as those eligible for a third or booster shot.

Cooper repeated his stance that "the way out of this pandemic is more people getting vaccinated."

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday there has been a slight increase in individuals coming into the county health department for a booster shot related to concerns about the omicron variant.

"It's too early to tell how severe it will be, but we know it is very transmissible," Swift said. "We have to walk a tightrope, not wanting to overreact or underreact.

"It is concerning to have such a large part of our population still unvaccinated and still vulnerable to serving as hosts for more mutations of the virus."

Statewide update