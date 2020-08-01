Three juveniles were arrested Saturday following a report of a fight at Hanes Mall.
At 4:11 p.m., Winston Salem Police responded to Hanes Mall to assist off-duty officers on a fight in progress involving a large group of juveniles inside the mall, police said. Patrol units responded and helped with crowd control with 50 juveniles still in the mall.
Two juveniles were arrested for affray and the third was charged with disorderly conduct, police said.
Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.