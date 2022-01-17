3 Triad hospitals stop COVID-19 testing for people who come to emergency departments without symptoms

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and UNC Health have stopped administering COVID-19 tests in their emergency departments to people who are asymptomatic.
UNC Health issued a statement over the weekend updating its testing policies. UNC Rockingham in Eden is among the system's nine hospitals in the state.
UNC Health said it is following guidance that N.C. Department of Health and Human Services provided last week.
“To ensure that our emergency departments have the time and tools to properly care for all patients seeking emergent care in our hospitals across North Carolina, we are pausing COVID testing for patients without symptoms,” Dr. Matt Ewend, UNC Health's chief clinical officer, said in a statement.
“Our emergency departments will only test patients for COVID-19 if they have symptoms or require admission to the hospital for other reasons.”
Baptist spokeswoman Paula Faria said Monday the system has implemented a similar emergency department testing policy.
Cone Health said Monday that "if someone comes to an emergency department seeking COVID-19 testing, they are tested if a provider finds they have symptoms. They are referred to a testing site if they do not have symptoms."
Novant Health Inc. could not be immediately reached about any changes to testing policies in its emergency departments.
All Triad hospitals have reported overwhelming demand in their emergency departments, including people seeking testing, since the omicron variant surge in recent weeks.
DHHS reported Friday the state reached a record 4,381 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
It was the third consecutive day of record-high hospitalizations related to the virus.
COVID warnings
On Jan. 10, leaders of the Triad’s three largest health care systems warned their hospitals are at a critical stage in how effectively patients can be treated as the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads.
The chief executives of Baptist, Cone and Novant asked people to follow vaccination and testing recommendations and urged the public not to seek COVID-19 testing in emergency departments.
On Wednesday, the systems were part of a similar N.C. Healthcare Association appeal involving executives from all 115 hospitals in the state.
Baptist chief executive Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag warned that if the public doesn’t assist with tamping down community spread, “we may continue for an extra few months with the same type of scenario” in terms of cases and hospitalizations.
“We’re waiting to see whether or not people actually pay attention and are able to go back to the constraints we need you to do — even though we don’t like them and you don’t like them — to make it happen.”
More testing options
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Baptist, said Thursday the system is preparing to offer at least three new community testing options as soon as this week, depending on the lingering effects of Sunday's snowstorm.
The sites would be in partnership with DHHS. Venues could include Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, Wilkes County Airport in North Wilkesboro and Providence Place in High Point.
Baptist spokesman Joe McCloskey said Friday that the system is working with the city of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem State University on setting up a testing site in the near future.
Ohl said the planned operational hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays with reduced hours on Saturdays. Individuals who are symptomatic and asymptomatic are eligible for testing, with an expected turnaround time of up to 72 hours.
DHHS said Jan. 11 that additional state-sponsored COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Forsyth County “in the coming weeks.” DHHS is expanding local and statewide availability in-person and at-home testing.
DHHS’ testing network is being increased by two to 14, with testing companies being provided with additional professional rapid antigen tests.
Forsyth and Guilford counties are among 10 statewide expected to benefit from the expansion.
A key element to the expansion initiative is at Greensboro Coliseum involving Mako Medical in partnership with Cone and the Guilford health department.
DHHS plans to make available more than 1 million professional and at-home rapid antigen tests and at-home collection kits. That total includes a recent order of 700,000 professional and at-home rapid antigen tests from the federal government.
The testing equipment is being prioritized for K-12 schools, health departments, long-term care centers, health centers, farmworker camps and free and charitable care clinics. Community-based organizations are assisting with distributions to historically marginalized populations.
Recommendations
DHHS recommends anyone seeking testing go to ncdhhs.gov/gettested to find test sites or order at-home testing kits.
DHHS said it is partnering with Labcorp to provide at-home collection kits at no-cost through the COVID-19 test home collection kit program. Go to www.ondemand.labcorp.com/nc for more information.
The program is available to all North Carolinians, with tests delivered to homes. Parents and guardians are required to place the order for anyone 5 to 17 years old.
“There are 1,500 tests available each business day for residents to request,” DHHS said.
“We are aware that the federal government has plans to provide additional at-home tests but are awaiting more information.”
COVID-19 dashboard
DHHS did not update statewide COVID-19 numbers on the Martin Luther King. Jr. holiday.
On Friday, DHHS reported North Carolina set another statewide high for daily COVID-19 cases, while Forsyth remained at a record level.
There were 35,759 new cases reported statewide between Thursday and Friday. That eclipsed the previous single-day record of 34,042 reported Thursday.
Meanwhile, Forsyth had 1,205 new cases for the second consecutive report, the highest the daily number since the pandemic began.
Forsyth also had one additional COVID-19 related death listed Friday,
Since the onset of the pandemic, Forsyth has had 71,622 cases and 641 related deaths.
