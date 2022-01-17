3 Triad hospitals stop COVID-19 testing for people who come to emergency departments without symptoms

Baptist chief executive Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag warned that if the public doesn’t assist with tamping down community spread, “we may continue for an extra few months with the same type of scenario” in terms of cases and hospitalizations.

“We’re waiting to see whether or not people actually pay attention and are able to go back to the constraints we need you to do — even though we don’t like them and you don’t like them — to make it happen.”

More testing options

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Baptist, said Thursday the system is preparing to offer at least three new community testing options as soon as this week, depending on the lingering effects of Sunday's snowstorm.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sites would be in partnership with DHHS. Venues could include Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, Wilkes County Airport in North Wilkesboro and Providence Place in High Point.

Baptist spokesman Joe McCloskey said Friday that the system is working with the city of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem State University on setting up a testing site in the near future.