30 COVID-19 deaths added to Forsyth totals due to reporting change

North Carolina's COVID-19 death toll increased by more than 1,100 when the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services revamped its reporting system.

DHHS said the introduction of a new electronic reporting system for death certificates determined an additional 1,146 COVID-related deaths occurred between Jan. 1 and March 31 — as cases of the omicron variant surged.

The state's latest COVID-19 update on Wednesday listed an additional 30 COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth County for an overall total of 824 since the onset of the pandemic.

During the week ending April 30, COVID-19 cases in Forsyth increased by 40%, or from 372 to 521, according to the update.

In all, Forsyth has reported 93,499 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

DHHS said the newly listed deaths were added retroactively to statewide and county totals and attributed to the week that the death occurred.

Those additional individuals were determined to have died from COVID-19 because COVID-19 was noted as the cause on the death certificate and they had a positive COVID-19 test.

On top of the 1,146 additional deaths that raised the statewide total to 24,551, there were 26 more deaths recorded statewide last week for an overall total of 24,577.

Before the transition to the new electronic reporting system, deaths were reported to the state by physicians or hospitals or through case investigation by local health departments.

The North Carolina Database Application for Vital Events began accepting death certificate data electronically on Jan. 1. It will be linked with data in the COVID-19 reporting system every month.

North Carolina was previously one of two states that relied on paper death certificates.

"The paper certificates were filed manually, weren’t available for months, and therefore couldn’t be linked with the COVID-19 reporting system," DHHS said.

ClarLynda Williams-DeVane, director of the State Center for Health Statistics, said the new electronic reporting system carries advantages beyond COVID-19 reporting.

Williams-DeVane said the center "relies on death reporting for the tracking of cause-of-death information and identification of significant trends in public health."

Statewide update

Statewide, 12,508 new COVID-19 cases were reported for the week ending April 30, compared with 9,798 the week before.

The new case count over the past week ranged from 1,014 reported April 24 to 2,376 reported April 25. The total case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 2.67 million.

DHHS reports the BA.2 variant made up 81% of North Carolina cases for April 3-16.

Currently, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Forsyth as a county with low community spread. The same is true in all of North Carolina's counties.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina rose to 373, up from 256 the previous week.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 409 last week, up from 356 the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 79 COVID-19 patients, up from 66 in the previous week.

Kody Kinsley, North Carolina’s health secretary, said in March that the state would begin placing more emphasis on measures including wastewater surveillance. Officials also continue to monitor hospital admissions and new variants.

“COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms,” DHHS said in announcing the shift.

DHHS’ latest COVID-19 update reported 12.2 million COVID-19 virus particles found in the wastewater samples last week.

That’s up from 11.3 million for the week that ended April 23 and from 5.1 million for the week that ended April 16.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks dropped from seven to four, according to the DHHS update Tuesday.

There were 28 outbreaks as recently as early March.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks dropped by 54 to 124, and infected residents decreased from 62 to 46.

Outbreaks of more than 20 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 58 staff members and 31 residents infected. There was an increase of four residents from the previous report.

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 63 staff and eight residents infected. There was an increase of one resident from the previous report.

DHHS has removed Salemtowne, Brookdale Reynolda Road and Homestead Hills from the outbreak list.

