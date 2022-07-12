30-day gun, ammo raffle from Forsyth GOP criticized as tone deaf

The Forsyth County Republican Party will be raffling guns and ammo, including semiautomatic rifles, over a 30-day period starting in September, in a move that's drawing fire at a time when gun violence is high among public concerns.

Raffle organizer Vernon Robinson said that each raffle ticket will bear a three-digit number that the purchaser can check each day against the state lottery's Carolina Pick 3 daytime drawing. From Sept. 9 through Oct. 8, the Pick 3 number will determine which ticket wins that day's prize.

"People like gun raffles and it is a great way to raise money," Robinson said. "The only people who are upset about gun raffles are people who are hostile to guns and gun owners." Robinson said he expects some people to oppose the gun raffle, but that he's with people who believe "you should be able to defend yourself until the police get there."

Critics of the raffle have attacked the idea on the GOP's own Facebook page:

"This is completely tone deaf," Lisa Mayo Cockerham said in response to the party's post about the raffle.

Another commenter, Niki Vogler, called the raffle "absolutely disgusting," and promised to vote against any candidate who benefits from the fundraiser.

Asked for a comment on the raffle, Kevin Farmer, who chairs the Forsyth County Democratic Party, said the move was "disappointing, but given the extremist nature of the Republican Party, not at all surprising."

"The Forsyth GOP chose to raise money by perpetuating a cavalier attitude about gun culture that's not just irresponsible, it's also in the wake of so many mass shootings, just plain heartless," Farmer said. "We don't see any gun safes in that raffle, or gun safety classes. What we do see are multiple weapons designed with maximum ease and efficiency ..."

Farmer said two of the semiautomatic rifles offered during the lottery appear to be models used in the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, Ill., that took the lives of seven people. Farmer said his remarks about holding the raffle are "not a Second Amendment issue," but about "how we choose to treat one another, how we view our responsibility to our fellow citizens."

Authorities said that recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y. were carried out by people using semiautomatic weapons. The GOP has been selling tickets since June 10. President Joe Biden on June 25 signed into law a bipartisan gun safety bill meant to reduce gun violence.

But Robinson said that "only people who hate gun owners blame guns for crimes."

"We blame criminals for crime and would appreciate not letting criminals out of jail," Robinson said. Despite the timing of the raffle, Robinson said there was no intent for the raffle to be making a Second Amendment statement in response to recent calls for curbing gun use. That "Democrats and weak Republicans" may not like the raffle "is only tangential" to the fundraising purpose, he said.

And in case anyone is wondering, the N.C. Education Lottery doesn't know of any law that prevents other groups from using publicly-released drawing numbers to decide their own raffles, a lottery spokesman said.

Robinson said the particular method of choosing a winner ensures buyers that raffle is being run fairly.

"The biggest problem with raffles is that the buyers can't be sure the folks who are conducting it are playing it straight with the numbers," Robinson said. "The way we solve that problem is to use the N.C. Education Lottery's daily Pick 3 numbers."

Robinson said he hopes the fundraiser will net the party some $9,000 to $10,000, and that the money would be used to "beat Democrats."

The party plans to go forward with the raffle starting Sept. 9 if it sells 600 or more tickets by Aug. 14, and will otherwise postpone it until Oct. 7. If all 1,000 tickets sell, someone would be guaranteed to win a pistol, rifle or ammunition on each day during the 30-day stretch.

Tickets are $30 a piece or four for $100 and can be purchased at forsyth.nc.gop/gun_raffle.

Not anybody can play the raffle. Purchasers have to be at least 18 years old and pass a background check to be eligible to win firearms. Atlas Firearms LLC, a local gun dealer, will be selling the guns to the GOP at a wholesale price. The GOP will pay taxes and transfer fees on the guns, but winners of handguns will have to show a concealed carry or pistol permit to pick up their weapons.

The ticket buyers also have to provide their names and other information required by campaign finance laws.

Robinson said the party in Lee County has done a number of similar raffles, and that he hopes it will be a hit here.

Robinson said the guns average around $450 in retail value, although the raffle is scattered with "eye candy" worth even more, Robinson said. For instance, the Sept. 28 gun is a Colt Anaconda .44 caliber revolver worth $1,700, according to the GOP's information sheet on the raffle.

Robinson, a former member of the Winston-Salem City Council, is no stranger to controversy. In 1997, running for city council, he sent out a mailer saying that his GOP opponent in the primary was a nudist ("yep — like nekkid — like no clothes"). In 2004, he had a one-ton monument with the 10 Commandments carved on it deposited on the steps of the Winston-Salem City Hall. In 2018, a group Robinson co-founded ran a radio ad in Arkansas claiming that if Democrats won, they would start "lynching Black folk again."

Forsyth County Commissioner Don Martin, a Republican, said he has no problem with his party having a gun raffle, noting that the guns involved are legal anyhow.

"I guess the whole purpose of a raffle is to make money for the party," he said. "Clearly, guns are popular. If people want to pay money to buy one, that is OK. You can go right down to the store and buy one right now. I have no problem with that. There are people who collect guns and buy guns. The percentage that misuse them is small."

D.D. Adams, a Democratic member of the Winston-Salem City Council who made an unsuccessful run for Congress in 2018, said the difference between parties is that "we want guns off the street," while "they want to put guns on the street."

"I'm not against the Second Amendment right," she said. "But we are at a point where we are losing more people to gun violence than wars, especially children."

Adams called the raffle "a poor decision" meant by the GOP to "fire up their base."

Linda Petrou, who is active with the Federation of Republican Women on the state and national levels, said that while she has no problem with anyone owning a gun, she doesn't think the raffle is appropriate with so many other issues to focus on.

"We have other things to focus on," she said. "The party just raised a bunch of money the other night with (Virginia Lt. Gov.) Winsome Sears. We have an election to win and we have major economic problems, inflation and gas prices. I'm on a fixed income. We ought to be focused on those issues instead of having a gun raffle."