A second Winston-Salem firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 30 the number of firefighters at two stations who are home on quarantine.
The second firefighter works at Station 17 on Old Greensboro Road. Jerry Hardison, the assistant fire chief, said the department learned on Sunday that the firefighter was ill with coronavirus.
That firefighter last worked on Friday and passed health screenings that day. The firefighter was not at work when he became ill over the weekend and was tested.
The one positive case for a Station 17 firefighter meant nine other firefighters who work at the station had to go into quarantine and be tested for coronavirus.
Last week, a firefighter posted at Station 5 on Palmer Lane tested positive for COVID-19, and that led to the quarantining of an additional 19 firefighters in two fire companies that work out of the station.
On Monday, Fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo said tests had come back negative for 10 of the Station 5 employees. Results should be in soon for the remaining nine firefighters from the station.
Hardison said that firefighters have to be quarantined for 14 days from the time of their potential exposure. Even if a test comes back negative in the meantime, the firefighter has to stay out the full 14 days.
"We are erring on the side of safety," Hardison said. "We had a company come in and completely sanitize Station 17. It was closed on Sunday for 10 hours. We were back up and running at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday."
Firefighters work a schedule that has them generally on for 24 hours then off for 48. The effect is to keep only a third of the force in the station at any given time.
So far, Hardison said, the department is drawing on firefighters willing to work overtime to keep all the stations up and running.
"Our firefighters have done a fantastic job with the screening piece and the PPEs," Hardison said, referring to personal protection equipment. "From day one, it was wear PPE, practice personal distancing, wash your hands and clean your station. We were one of the last major fire departments to have a positive test."
When one firefighter gets ill with COVID-19, it can temporarily take out of service the whole crew working in the building. Firefighters often share a common bunk room. Even when they don't, they still come into a lot of contact with each other throughout the working day, Hardison said.
"They eat in shifts for social distancing and we put their beds at least six feet apart," Hardison said. "They put masks on when they ride on a fire truck and can't practice social distancing."
So far, Hardison said, the department has not had to deal with any worst-case scenarios, although contingency plans are in place and would kick in if infections become widespread.
That could include having only a ladder company working in a station that ordinarily would have both ladder and engine companies based there.
