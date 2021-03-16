$30 million Brenner Children's outpatient center unveiled for Triad

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center unveiled Tuesday plans to build a new Brenner Children's Hospital outpatient center, representing an investment of at least $30 million.
A site for the proposed 45,000- to 50,000-square-foot multi-level building has not been determined in the Triad.
The healthcare system said the center is part of the overall $3.4 billion commitment in planned investments by Atrium Health for Wake Forest Baptist and its communities over the next 10 years.
Atrium, based in Charlotte, made the pledge in October shortly after completing its acquisition of Wake Forest Baptist
Atrium has said $2.8 billion would be spent on improved facilities, including the construction of a new care tower at the main Wake Forest Baptist campus and an eye institute in the southern district of Innovation Quarter.
Plans for the projects were first announced in November 2019, but the price tag was not.
The children's outpatient center will offer pediatric clinics and services, including more than a dozen specialties and subspecialties, along with imaging, on-site lab and pharmacy services.
“This will be the region’s only outpatient center of its kind, dedicated entirely to children — from infants to teens — and will ensure we continue to meet the needs of families who trust us with their care," Alisa Starbuck, president of Brenner Children’s Hospital, said in a statement.
The center’s pediatric providers and services will be directly connected to resources at the Brenner hospital.
Wake Forest Baptist said that "families and leaders across the community, along with the pediatric experts at Brenner Children’s, will be involved throughout the planning and design process."
The system said a top priority for the site is "convenient access for families."
The Wake Forest Baptist tower is expected to house an emergency department, operating rooms and intensive care unit and would be built atop an existing parking deck. It would feature new operating rooms with adult intensive care units, along with radiology, pathology and other related services.
The eye institute is projected to serve about 90,000 patients annually.
Also within the $2.8 billion is funding earmarked for expansion of virtual care capabilities — including for behavioral health — and clinical care services.
The system said the remaining $600 million will include a new $150 million academic endowment and a $70 million Academic Enrichment Fund to accelerate academic plans.
Expansion of educational programs, biomedical research, clinical trials and life-saving treatments are also planned.
Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, Wake Forest Baptist's chief executive and medical school dean, has said the $3.4 billion in capital investments "not only ... improve care delivery, it will also have a tremendous, positive effect on our local and statewide economy."
Freischlag has taken on the additional duties of chief academic officer for Atrium.
