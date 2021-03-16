$30 million Brenner Children's outpatient center unveiled for Triad

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center unveiled Tuesday plans to build a new Brenner Children's Hospital outpatient center, representing an investment of at least $30 million.

A site for the proposed 45,000- to 50,000-square-foot multi-level building has not been determined in the Triad.

The healthcare system said the center is part of the overall $3.4 billion commitment in planned investments by Atrium Health for Wake Forest Baptist and its communities over the next 10 years.

Atrium, based in Charlotte, made the pledge in October shortly after completing its acquisition of Wake Forest Baptist

Atrium has said $2.8 billion would be spent on improved facilities, including the construction of a new care tower at the main Wake Forest Baptist campus and an eye institute in the southern district of Innovation Quarter.

Plans for the projects were first announced in November 2019, but the price tag was not.

The children's outpatient center will offer pediatric clinics and services, including more than a dozen specialties and subspecialties, along with imaging, on-site lab and pharmacy services.