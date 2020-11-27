31-foot star will light up Winston-Salem skyline from Wake Forest Baptist beginning Monday

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will light the iconic, 31-foot star on top of the hospital’s North Tower on Monday.
While the lighting ceremony won’t be open to the public Monday evening, the 27-point Moravian star will be visible in Winston-Salem for the second time this year.
It was a way, said Baptist’s FaithHealth Vice President Gary Gunderson, “to offer a sense of hope and some reassurance to those in the community.
“It’s been a challenging year for everyone, and our hope is that this year’s star will bring a little extra light and joy to all.”
The Wake Forest Baptist star has been shining, typically during the holiday season, since 1992. It has 27 points, each with its own 100-watt bulb, that range from 7 to 11 feet long.
Officials flipped the switch at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center to illuminate the giant Moravian star on the hospital's roof in 2008.
12/02/08 -- Jimmy Holmes holds his 1-year-old daughter, Dickinson, during the lighting ceremony at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in 2008.
LAUREN CARROLL | Journal file photo
12/01/11 -- Photographed from Burke Street, this image of the Moravian star on top of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is captured just before it is lit for the season.
LAUREN CARROLL | Journal file photo
1/22/2004-- Crews from Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center dismantle the giant Moravian star on the roof of the hospital . In the foreground is the star of a colorful Christmas display still intact on the roof of Hardee's.
David Rolfe | Journal file photo
12/01/11 -- The star on top of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in 2011.
LAUREN CARROLL | Journal file photo
A 3,400-pound 31-foot Moravian Star sits twelve stories high on top of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after a lighting ceremony on Monday, November 26, 2012.
Andrew Dye/Journal
The Rev. Dr. Gary Gunderson, the Vice President for FaithHealth Ministries at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, delivers his "Reflections on the Moravian Star" before the lighting ceremony on Monday, November 26, 2012, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Keith Weatherman, a member of Hope Moravian Church, leads a Moravian Brass band in "Silent Night" after the lighting of the 31-foot Moravian Star on Monday, November 26, 2012, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
Andrew Dye/Journal
