31-foot star will light up Winston-Salem skyline from Wake Forest Baptist beginning Monday

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will light the iconic, 31-foot star on top of the hospital’s North Tower on Monday.

While the lighting ceremony won’t be open to the public Monday evening, the 27-point Moravian star will be visible in Winston-Salem for the second time this year.

Wake Forest Baptist also displayed it in April and May as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

It was a way, said Baptist’s FaithHealth Vice President Gary Gunderson, “to offer a sense of hope and some reassurance to those in the community.

“It’s been a challenging year for everyone, and our hope is that this year’s star will bring a little extra light and joy to all.”

The Wake Forest Baptist star has been shining, typically during the holiday season, since 1992. It has 27 points, each with its own 100-watt bulb, that range from 7 to 11 feet long.

