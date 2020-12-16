31 inmates at Forsyth County Jail quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19, sheriff's office says

The Forsyth County Jail has placed 31 inmates infected with COVID-19 into an assigned quarantined area, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.
The statement from the sheriff's office did not provide the health status of the quarantined inmates, nor did it mention the six jail staff members who also infected with the coronavirus. The jail is at 201 N. Church St. in Winston-Salem.
The outbreak was disclosed initially on Dec. 4 by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as part of its semiweekly updates of COVID-19 cases in child-care, K-12 schools, long-term care and correctional facilities.
At that time, the detention center was listed as having five staff members and four inmates infected. The case count remained unchanged until Tuesday's report that listed 30 inmates and six staff members.
Officials with the sheriff's office and county public health department have not disclosed what caused the outbreak to expand over the weekend. County Health Director Joshua Swift could not be immediately reached for comment.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
“We remain committed to protecting the residents and our team members in the detention center," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said in the statement.
"We will continue to work closely with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to ensure that everyone remains safe and healthy to the best of our ability.”
The statement noted that the detention center "stopped visitation (on Nov. 16) due to the executive order placed by Gov. Roy Cooper except attorneys."
The sheriff's office said inmates that have COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival "are housed in our negative pressure rooms and are quarantined and are tested that day."
"All new residents that are still in custody on the fifth day are given a COVID-19 test. If positive, they will remain in the negative pressure room and will be retested until the results show negative."
The statement said Wellpath, which provides medical services to the detention center, offers inmates two surgical masks when they arrive. They are later provided with two cloth masks when moved to the general inmate population.
There has been criticism from protesters in recent months over how the detention center has handled the pandemic, in particular claims of inadequate supplies of masks. The protesters said in October that Wellpath initially refused to test inmates for the virus.
The county has a $4.53 million contract with Wellpath for fiscal year 2020-21, said Kyle Wolf, the county’s budget director.
Many demonstrators read letters that they received from inmates who complained about their medical care and the food inside the jail.
The protesters called for the county to end its contract with Wellpath, for regular testing of the inmates for the virus and for the release of low-level offenders from the jail.
Tony Ndege, a protest organizer with Black Lives Matter for Winston-Salem, said in a statement Tuesday that “this problem is far deeper than Wellpath’s corruption and malpractice.”
“The outbreak in the county jail and correction center is the result of an incarceration state that seeks to denigrate the poor, forcing them to plea before trial while ignoring the systemic crimes of the rich.”
Wellpath could not be immediately reached for comment about the outbreak.
Wellpath spokeswoman Judy Lilley said in October that “following the CDC guidelines, all new inmates are quarantined for 14 days.”
“But, those who test positive following their day five COVID-19 test, remained in quarantine until they had two negative COVID tests before they were put into the general population," the statement said.
