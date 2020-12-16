31 inmates at Forsyth County Jail quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19, sheriff's office says

“We remain committed to protecting the residents and our team members in the detention center," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said in the statement.

"We will continue to work closely with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to ensure that everyone remains safe and healthy to the best of our ability.”

The statement noted that the detention center "stopped visitation (on Nov. 16) due to the executive order placed by Gov. Roy Cooper except attorneys."

The sheriff's office said inmates that have COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival "are housed in our negative pressure rooms and are quarantined and are tested that day."

"All new residents that are still in custody on the fifth day are given a COVID-19 test. If positive, they will remain in the negative pressure room and will be retested until the results show negative."

The statement said Wellpath, which provides medical services to the detention center, offers inmates two surgical masks when they arrive. They are later provided with two cloth masks when moved to the general inmate population.