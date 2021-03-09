31 new cases, one death reported in Forsyth County on Tuesday. Lowest case count in at least five months.

Forsyth County reached a five-month low in new daily COVID-19 cases while having an additional related death, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
Thirty-one new cases were reported for Forsyth — the lowest daily count since 18 on Sept. 27.
Forsyth reported 55 cases Saturday and 36 on Sunday. The overall total for the pandemic is at 32,342.
The new case total has now been below 100 for eight consecutive reports — and for 16 of the past 19 days.
The additional COVID-19 related death is just the second over the past 13 days.
The overall death total for Forsyth is at 350.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health, said Tuesday that "we continue to see a downward trend in cases of COVID-19 in our hospital census."
Statewide
Meanwhile, the statewide daily case count was 997 for Monday — the lowest since 889 on Sept. 27, which also represented the last time the daily case count was below 1,000.
There were 1,502 cases reported for Saturday and 1,228 on Sunday.
The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 875,903.
There were 17 COVID-19 related deaths reported for the state over the weekend for an overall total of 11,552.
The latest weekly details from the Forsyth health department, released March 3, showed that there were 29,271 county residents considered as recovered from the coronavirus, or 93.5% of the 31,280 cases as of Feb. 27.
DHHS said that as of Monday, 837,824 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 95.8% of the 874,906 cases at that time.
Hospitalizations
Two key COVID-19 metrics did rise slightly in Tuesday's report.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by 21 to 1,147.
The 1,126 listed as hospitalized on Monday was the lowest daily hospitalization total since 1,122 on Nov. 1.
The 17-county Triad region reported 243 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday, down eight from Sunday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 18 weeks.
The statewide positive test rate was at 5.2% based on 26,510 tests conducted Sunday. Thursday’s 4.2% rate was the lowest statewide since May.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3.9% out of about 400 tests conducted Sunday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccinations
A mass-vaccination event involving the first local use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is set for Friday through Sunday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building.
More than 8,500 J&J doses are expected to be administered at the event, which is hosted by Novant, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health.
As of Tuesday, more than 2.94 million doses of vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 2.93 million by medical providers and 219,321 in long-term care centers.
About 17.4% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 10.6% both doses.
DHHS is separating the number of first and second doses provided at 1.83 million and 1.1 million, respectively, as of Tuesday. There also have been 7,783 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
There have been 99,750 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 60,362 adult individuals receiving the first dose, or about 15.8% of county residents, and 39,388 receiving both doses, or 10.3% of the county’s population.
Swift said March 2 that 52% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 47% of those ages 65 to 74 with first doses.
DHHS said Tuesday its COVID-19 dashboard now includes more demographic data on individuals who are partially or fully vaccinated.
Under the new tab "demographics," there is vaccination data by race, ethnicity, gender and age group by county, by week and since vaccinations began.
