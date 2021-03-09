31 new cases, one death reported in Forsyth County on Tuesday. Lowest case count in at least five months.

The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3.9% out of about 400 tests conducted Sunday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

Vaccinations

A mass-vaccination event involving the first local use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is set for Friday through Sunday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building.

More than 8,500 J&J doses are expected to be administered at the event, which is hosted by Novant, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health.

As of Tuesday, more than 2.94 million doses of vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 2.93 million by medical providers and 219,321 in long-term care centers.

About 17.4% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 10.6% both doses.

DHHS is separating the number of first and second doses provided at 1.83 million and 1.1 million, respectively, as of Tuesday. There also have been 7,783 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.