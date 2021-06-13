31-year-old man killed Saturday; series of recent shootings has left three dead, four wounded in Winston-Salem

A spate of gun violence over the weekend left three dead and at least four others wounded in a series of shootings.

A 31-year-old Winston-Salem man was shot to death and a second man injured Saturday evening during a fight at a large house party, police said.

Direz Lukeem Shannon, of Starlight Drive, was driving by a party in the 1000 block of Swaim Woods Lane just before 9 p.m., police said, when he stopped his car for an unknown reason and got out.

Shannon and some partygoers got into an argument in the street, and that dispute led to Shannon being shot. Police estimated the crowd at the house party to be about 100. A second man, whom investigators declined to identify, was shot in the leg. He was taken to an emergency room in a private vehicle, police said, and was treated and released.

Shannon, meanwhile, was taken by ambulance to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died, police said.

“A majority of the partygoers left the area prior to police arrival and the remaining ones provided limited information, none of which has assisted investigators determine what transpired,” a statement from police reads.

The killing was the city’s 18th of the year. Through the same period in 2020, there were 13 homicides.