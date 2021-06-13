31-year-old man killed Saturday; series of recent shootings has left three dead, four wounded in Winston-Salem

A spate of gun violence over the weekend left three dead and at least four others wounded in a series of shootings.
A 31-year-old Winston-Salem man was shot to death and a second man injured Saturday evening during a fight at a large house party, police said.
Direz Lukeem Shannon, of Starlight Drive, was driving by a party in the 1000 block of Swaim Woods Lane just before 9 p.m., police said, when he stopped his car for an unknown reason and got out.
Shannon and some partygoers got into an argument in the street, and that dispute led to Shannon being shot. Police estimated the crowd at the house party to be about 100. A second man, whom investigators declined to identify, was shot in the leg. He was taken to an emergency room in a private vehicle, police said, and was treated and released.
Shannon, meanwhile, was taken by ambulance to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died, police said.
“A majority of the partygoers left the area prior to police arrival and the remaining ones provided limited information, none of which has assisted investigators determine what transpired,” a statement from police reads.
The killing was the city’s 18th of the year. Through the same period in 2020, there were 13 homicides.
Shannon’s death was also the third killing of the weekend.
Police responded Friday shortly after to a report of gunfire in the 1500 block of Bruce Street in Skyline Village Apartments. Officers found 22-year-old Tristen Leecole Gadberry suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center, where he died.
Investigators identified Justin Lee Bankins, 20, as a suspect. Federal marshals and a city SWAT team arrested him a short while later. He was charged with murder. Krystal Washington-Richmond, 18, whom police identified as Bankins’ girlfriend, also was arrested on unrelated warrants.
About five hours later, police said, officers responded to gunfire about 1½ miles away on East Devonshire Street.
Patrol officers reported hearing several shots and found four people with gunshot wounds near the intersection of East Devonshire and Burgundy streets. One person, whom police have not yet identified, was killed.
Investigators were looking into the possibility that the Friday shootings are connected but had not indicated by Sunday afternoon whether that was the case.
Anyone with any information about any of the shootings is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
